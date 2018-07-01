Brazil vs. Mexico: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Brazil have yet to set alight at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but they did show signs they were finding their groove in their 2-0 victory over Serbia last time out.

Mexico, meanwhile, started the tournament in brilliant fashion, beating Germany 1-0. But they were hammered 3-0 in their final group game against Sweden.

The Selecao are expected to prevail when the pair go head-to-head in the last 16 at Samara Arena on Monday and are the favourites to go all the way.

Date: Monday, July 2

Time: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: ITV (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Soccer Match Pass

If Mexico can rediscover the form that saw them beat Germany, then they will provide a huge test for Brazil.

El Tri will likely be happy for Tite's side to dominate possession because they can be devastating on the counter-attack thanks to Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Javier Hernandez.

Mexico boast an impressive record of now having reached the last 16 in each of the past seven World Cups. However, in the previous six tournaments, they failed to progress.

They will be eager to break that run at Russia 2018, but they could barely have been drawn against tougher opponents.

Brazil did not have to be that impressive to top Group E.

They will have to make a step in quality if they are to beat Mexico and make the last eight for the seventh World Cup running, and they boast the personnel to do so.

Philippe Coutinho has been the attacking star for Brazil, and one of the key questions for the first knockout round is whether Neymar will finally show his best form.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been hugely frustrating in the tournament, often trying to do too much by himself and regularly losing possession, as Opta highlighted:

If Neymar can set aside his personal ambitions and operate more within the team's system, he and Brazil have an opportunity to go all the way in Russia.

However, getting past Mexico will not be easy, and Brazil will have to be well organised and clinical if they are to prevail.