World Cup 2018: Live-Stream Schedule Details for Sunday's Matches

Host nation Russia will be hoping to pull off one of the shocks of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, when they face Spain in the last 16.

After wins in their opening two matches, Russia were given a reality check of sorts by Uruguay in their final group game, losing 3-0. Spain, while spellbinding at times, have struggled for consistency and were fortunate to come away with a point in their 2-2 draw with Morocco.

Following that showdown, Croatia, who have been among the standout teams at this World Cup, will take on Denmark in what promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Sunday Fixtures

3 p.m. (BST)—Spain vs. Russia*

7 p.m. (BST)—Croatia vs. Denmark**

All matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go in the United States.

*Match can be streamed via BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

**Match can be streamed via ITV Hub in the United Kingdom.

Sunday Preview

After big wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, there was a wave of positivity behind Russia at this World Cup. Uruguay sapped a fair bit of momentum from the host nation's cause in their previous game, though.

While Russia had looked inventive and incisive in attack in their first two games, they were blunted by a strong defence and had their issues at the back exploited. Suddenly, getting the better of Spain looks to be a challenge.

La Roja have not been anywhere near their best, though. And as Miguel Delaney of The Independent noted, they concede chances:

With David De Gea struggling between the sticks, not to mention Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique's ropiness ahead of him, Russia will be confident they can get on the scoresheet in this one. But it's further forward where Spain should have an edge.

In attack, manager Fernando Hierro has a number of options. Isco has been the standout player for Spain, knitting together their passing patterns expertly. B/R's Sam Tighe thinks the Real Madrid star has been the best midfielder in the competition:

Croatia have another Real Madrid man pulling the strings for them in Luka Modric, and after winning all three of their group games, it's not a surprise to see the Valtreni being talked about as potential winners of this competition.

Manager Zlatko Dalic found a brilliant balance in Croatia's three matches in Russia, with the midfield mastery of Modric and Ivan Rakitic standing out. Sid Lowe of the Guardian has enjoyed their performances:

Denmark shouldn't be dismissed, though; they have battled well to get to this point. While their 0-0 draw with France was forgettable, the Danes have some dangerous attacking players themselves, none more so than Christian Eriksen.

STATS on the Pitch summed up how important the Tottenham Hotspur man has been for his country as of late:

Croatia appear to have the edge on Denmark, though. Not only can the former boss midfield battles, but they also have a lot of variety in the attacking third through Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic.

Denmark will be relying on Eriksen, who has flitted in and out of games at this competition, to offer a talismanic presence in the final third if they are going to progress to the quarter-finals. But Croatia's superior class should shine through in the end.