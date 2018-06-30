Croatia vs. Denmark: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2018

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (R) celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Croatia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 21, 2018. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

Croatia came into the 2018 FIFA World Cup as dark horses and have firmly lived up to the billing.

They won three from three in the group stage and have, perhaps, been the most impressive side in Russia so far.

By contrast, Denmark have disappointed, scraping through Group C despite three ordinary performances, and it would be a huge surprise were they to make it past the last eight.

Here are all the scheduling and viewing details for Croatia and Denmark's meeting at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium:

           

Date: Sunday, July 1 

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET

TV Info: ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV HubFox Soccer Match Pass

                 

Croatia's midfield pairing of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic is the envy of many teams in the tournament, and the duo are far from their only fine players.

Marcelo Brozovic can provide stability at the base of midfield, Ivan Perisic is dangerous on the flank and Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric is an effective playmaker.

Zlatko Dalic's side will undoubtedly dominate possession in Nizhny Novgorod, and Denmark's defence will have to be well organised to keep Croatia out.

The Danes will know they are underdogs. They are a limited side with a handful of decent players and one superstar in Christian Eriksen.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 26: Christian Eriksen of Denmark during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Denmark and France at Luzhniki Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Tottenham Hotspur playmaker is more than capable of producing magical moments, and he will be the man Denmark look to to win the game.

Given Croatia's likely dominance in possession, Denmark will have to rely on their defensive solidity and ability to be clinical on the counter-attack.

Russia 2018 has been packed with upsets. Few would have predicted Germany's early exit nor Argentina's struggles.

Croatia thrashed La Albicelste 3-0, and if they produce a similar performance against Age Hareide's side, the Danes stand little chance.

But if they can frustrate Croatia and afford them only futile possession, they could yet cause an upset, especially with Eriksen in the side. 

Related

    Twitter Moments: World Cup Rest Day? No Thanks ➡️

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Twitter Moments: World Cup Rest Day? No Thanks ➡️

    Twitter
    via Twitter

    Is This the Best World Cup...Ever? 👀

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Is This the Best World Cup...Ever? 👀

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Breaking Down Every Last-16 Clash

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Breaking Down Every Last-16 Clash

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Watch Saturday's World Cup Games 📺

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    How to Watch Saturday's World Cup Games 📺

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report