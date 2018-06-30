Croatia vs. Denmark: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

Croatia came into the 2018 FIFA World Cup as dark horses and have firmly lived up to the billing.

They won three from three in the group stage and have, perhaps, been the most impressive side in Russia so far.

By contrast, Denmark have disappointed, scraping through Group C despite three ordinary performances, and it would be a huge surprise were they to make it past the last eight.

Here are all the scheduling and viewing details for Croatia and Denmark's meeting at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium:

Date: Sunday, July 1

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET

TV Info: ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Croatia's midfield pairing of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic is the envy of many teams in the tournament, and the duo are far from their only fine players.

Marcelo Brozovic can provide stability at the base of midfield, Ivan Perisic is dangerous on the flank and Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric is an effective playmaker.

Zlatko Dalic's side will undoubtedly dominate possession in Nizhny Novgorod, and Denmark's defence will have to be well organised to keep Croatia out.

The Danes will know they are underdogs. They are a limited side with a handful of decent players and one superstar in Christian Eriksen.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Tottenham Hotspur playmaker is more than capable of producing magical moments, and he will be the man Denmark look to to win the game.

Given Croatia's likely dominance in possession, Denmark will have to rely on their defensive solidity and ability to be clinical on the counter-attack.

Russia 2018 has been packed with upsets. Few would have predicted Germany's early exit nor Argentina's struggles.

Croatia thrashed La Albicelste 3-0, and if they produce a similar performance against Age Hareide's side, the Danes stand little chance.

But if they can frustrate Croatia and afford them only futile possession, they could yet cause an upset, especially with Eriksen in the side.