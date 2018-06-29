Aaron Rodgers Posts Picture on Instagram Swimming with Sharks for Shark Week

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2018

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

As if going head-to-head with NFL defenders like J.J. Watt and Luke Kuechly isn't frightening enough, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jumped into the water to go face-to-face with sharks.

Late Thursday night, Rodgers gave fans a sneak peek at his involvement in Discovery Channel's "Shark Week":

Rodgers is not the only athlete taking part in Shark Week's 30th anniversary. WWE star Ronda Rousey got her own show, Uncaged: Shark vs Ronda Rousey, while New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Olympic skiier Lindsey Vonn will join Rodgers on Monster Tag.

Shark Week runs from July 22 through July 29.

