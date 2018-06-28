Warriors Rumors: Jamal Crawford, Golden State Have 'Mutual Interest'

Harry How/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and veteran swingman Jamal Crawford have mutual interest in working out a deal this offseason, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reported Thursday.

Crawford averaged 10.3 points and shot 33.1 percent on three-pointers in 2017-18 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors likely view Crawford as a replacement for Nick Young, who's a free agent. The Athletic's Anthony Slater wrote it would be "a stunner" if Young returned to the Bay Area.

Lowe noted Golden State will be limited in how much it can offer Crawford. He speculated Crawford could demand more than the veteran's minimum and that the Warriors may be reluctant to use their mini-mid-level exception on him.

Stylistically, Crawford could be a good fit on Golden State's roster. He wouldn't have to do too much offensively, which is important since he turned 38 in March.

Assuming Crawford would fill Young's vacated role, the Warriors would largely use him as a long-range specialist. According to Basketball Reference, 66.8 percent of Young's shots from the field came from beyond the arc this past season.

Crawford shot 37.6 percent on catch-and-shoot three-pointers, per NBA.com. Considering he'd have even more open opportunities by playing alongside Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, that percentage would almost certainly climb higher.

The Warriors obviously don't need to do much to improve the roster, so Crawford is a sensible target to add experience and shooting to the squad.