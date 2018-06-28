Cole Hamels Trade Rumors: Rangers Could Deal SP Before All-Star Game

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

With the Texas Rangers currently sitting in the cellar of the American League West at 36-46, they appear to be among the teams that will be sellers at next month's trade deadline.

That means veterans like Cole Hamels and Adrian Beltre could soon be on the move.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Texas has done enough groundwork for a Hamels trade that it is "increasingly possible" that a deal happens before the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Washington, D.C., on July 17.

Hamels is no stranger to a midseason trade. Back in 2015, the Philadelphia Phillies sent the ace to the Rangers at the deadline as it looked to rebuild while giving him a chance to chase another World Series ring.

Even at 34, the southpaw continues to put up strong numbers. Despite a 4-6 record, he has an overall 3.61 ERA, a 1.274 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 97.1 innings. Teams should be even more interested in the veteran when they look closer at his numbers. He is 3-1 with a 2.05 ERA, a 1.138 WHIP and a .203 batting average against in eight road starts this season.

He has allowed just six home runs in 48.1 innings away from Globe Life Park in Arlington, while coughing up 14 long balls in 49 innings at home this season.

Hamels has proven throughout his career that he can pitch in either the AL (3.67 ERA) or the NL (3.30 ERA).

Any team that pursues Hamels before the deadline would be doing so in hopes that he could help them make a run in October. And he has proven that he isn't afraid of the spotlight. He has a 3.48 ERA in 16 career postseason starts and won both the NLCS MVP and World Series MVP with Philadelphia in 2008.

Twenty-nine teams around the league would welcome Hamels with open arms, but his market could be limited by his contract, depending on what the Rangers would be willing to pay down. He is making $22.5 million this season and has a $20 million club option (with a $6 million buyout) for next year. Hamels holds a 20-team no-trade clause, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported earlier this month that the pitcher may ask a team on the list to exercise his option in order to facilitate a trade.

With Texas facing long odds of reaching the postseason, Hamels' days in a Rangers uniform may be numbered. Don't be surprised if the team is aggressive in trying to make a trade happen, as every day he remains with Texas his value drops and the risk of injury increases.