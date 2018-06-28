The National 2018: Andrew Landry Tied for Lead, Tiger 7 Back After Round 1

Andrew Landry watches his tee shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

If Tiger Woods hopes to get his first PGA Tour victory in half a decade at the 2018 Quicken Loans National, he has his work cut out for him. 

Woods shot an even-par 70 in the first round Thursday, putting him seven strokes behind co-leaders Andrew Landry and J.J. Spaun. 

Landry and Spaun each had near-flawless rounds that featured seven birdies without a bogey. They hold a one-stroke lead over Billy Horschel and Andrew Putnam, who shot matching 64s.

Abraham Ancer and Beau Hossler round out the top five.

     

