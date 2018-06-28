The National 2018: Andrew Landry Tied for Lead, Tiger 7 Back After Round 1

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If Tiger Woods hopes to get his first PGA Tour victory in half a decade at the 2018 Quicken Loans National, he has his work cut out for him.

Woods shot an even-par 70 in the first round Thursday, putting him seven strokes behind co-leaders Andrew Landry and J.J. Spaun.

Landry and Spaun each had near-flawless rounds that featured seven birdies without a bogey. They hold a one-stroke lead over Billy Horschel and Andrew Putnam, who shot matching 64s.

Abraham Ancer and Beau Hossler round out the top five.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.