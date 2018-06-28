Colombia Drops Epic Group Dance Celebration After Goal at 2018 World Cup

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Colombia beat Senegal 1-0 on Thursday to win Group H and advance to the knockout round of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and several of Colombia's players celebrated in entertaining fashion after their goal was scored.

As seen in the following video, the Colombian players joined hands and acted as if an electric shock was going from one player to the next:

The decisive goal in the match came courtesy of Yerry Mina in the 74th minute.

Colombia's win also helped Japan advance despite a 1-0 loss to Poland on Thursday.

By virtue of Thursday's win, Colombia is in the midst of its best-ever stretch at the World Cup. Colombia advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has now made it out of the group stage in consecutive World Cups.

Los Cafeteros will attempt to reach the quarterfinals on Tuesday when they face England.