World Cup Results 2018: Scores and Updated Group Standings After Thursday

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

The group stages at the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been completed with Colombia, Japan, England and Belgium the final four teams to complete the last 16.

Colombia beat Senegal 1-0 to top Group H and will be joined in the knockout phase by Japan, who scooped the runners-up spot ahead of Senegal courtesy of having a better disciplinary record.

In Group H, Belgium claimed top spot with a 1-0 win over England who finished second. Belgium go on to face Japan in the last 16, and England will take on Colombia.

Here's a look at the updated group standings after Thursday's matches and a look at the last 16 fixtures:

Colombia saw off the challenge of Senegal but might have gone behind early on when the African team thought they had won a penalty.

Davinson Sanchez's tackle on Sadio Mane saw referee Milorad Mazic initially award a spot-kick, but he overturned his decision after a VAR review.

Sportswriter Paolo Bandini offered his view of the incident:

Colombia lost James Rodriguez to injury just after the half-hour mark and four years to the day that he scored a superb goal against Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, per ITV Football:

However, Jose Pekerman's side scored the only goal of the game on 75 minutes when Yerry Mina headed home Juan Fernando Quintero's cross.

The result was enough to propel Colombia into first place, while Senegal have been eliminated after picking up more bookings than Japan.

The Samurai Blue may count themselves lucky to still be in the tournament after a 1-0 defeat by already-eliminated Poland.

Jan Bednarek scored the only goal of the game as Poland signed off a disappointing campaign with a win.

A low-quality game was largely devoid of incident, although Japan goalkeeper pulled off a superb save from Kamil Grosicki.

The game ended in rather strange scenes with both teams happy with the result and content to knock it around their defence.

Group G saw Belgium beat England to top spot with a narrow win thanks to a single goal from Adnan Januzaj.

Both team had already qualified for the knockout phase and opted to make plenty of changes to their starting line-ups. ITV Football shared the teams:

The changes made for a disjointed first half, with both teams struggling for cohesion and chances few and far between.

The deadlock was broken six minutes into the second half when Januzaj went past Danny Rose and curled a fine strike past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford:

Oliver Holt at the Mail on Sunday felt the better team won the match:

It's a first defeat of the tournament for England who must now look to respond against Colombia on Tuesday. The South Americans have some vibrant attackers in their squad and will cause the Three Lions problems.

Belgium will be favourites to beat Japan but will be aware that should they see off the Samurai Blue a tough quarter-final against either Brazil or Mexico awaits.