Marcell Dareus Donates $125k to Build Classrooms in Haiti

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: Marcell Dareus #99 of the Jacksonville Jaguars waits on the field in the second half of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus donated $125,000 through the Dareus Foundation to build a three-classroom building in Haiti as the Caribbean country continues to recover from natural disasters, including a 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

On Wednesday, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reported Dareus, whose father was born in Haiti, also made a $25,000 donation during a visit to the nation last year:

"I promised my mom that I would support Haiti in any way I could and now I am using my platform to keep my promise. It's a beautiful country with incredible people and children who need help. I want to make sure I do everything I can to lift them up. This is just the beginning of what we're looking to accomplish here. I plan to come back after next season to see the new school and decide what else I can do to continue to build a legacy of hope for Haiti."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Should We Be Worried About Fowler’s Health?

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Should We Be Worried About Fowler’s Health?

    Big Cat Country
    via Big Cat Country

    How Does Marqise Lee Stack Up as a Top Receiver?

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    How Does Marqise Lee Stack Up as a Top Receiver?

    Black and Teal
    via Black and Teal

    Players Did Alex Smith Dirty with Top 100 Snub

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Did Alex Smith Dirty with Top 100 Snub

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    The Hottest Hot Seats for Every Team 😰

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    The Hottest Hot Seats for Every Team 😰

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report