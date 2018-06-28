Marcell Dareus Donates $125k to Build Classrooms in Haiti

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus donated $125,000 through the Dareus Foundation to build a three-classroom building in Haiti as the Caribbean country continues to recover from natural disasters, including a 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

On Wednesday, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reported Dareus, whose father was born in Haiti, also made a $25,000 donation during a visit to the nation last year:

"I promised my mom that I would support Haiti in any way I could and now I am using my platform to keep my promise. It's a beautiful country with incredible people and children who need help. I want to make sure I do everything I can to lift them up. This is just the beginning of what we're looking to accomplish here. I plan to come back after next season to see the new school and decide what else I can do to continue to build a legacy of hope for Haiti."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.