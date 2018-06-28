World Cup 2018 Scores: Thursday's Results and Round-of-16 Schedule

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Colombia completed their Group H comeback at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and advanced to the round of 16 as pool winners after Thursday's 1-0 win over Senegal, who were ousted from the tournament in Russia based on fair play.

El Tricolor lost their opening match of the competition but put together back-to-back clean-sheet wins to proceed at the top of their group.

Japan also lost 1-0 in their clash with Poland but proceed to the next round as Group H runners-up, having earned fewer yellow cards than Senegal, with whom they were equal on points, goal scored and goals conceded.

England and Belgium will face off in their Group G decider at the Kaliningrad Arena later on Thursday, while Panama and Tunisia collide in a dead-rubber, where both teams are hunting their first points of the tournament.

Read on for a roundup of Thursday's results from the 2018 World Cup, complete with an updated round-of-16 schedule and group standings.

Thursday's World Cup Results

Group H

Japan 0-1 Poland

Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Group G

England vs. Belgium, 8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Panama vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Current Standings (Goal Difference)

Group G

1. England (a): 6 (+6)

2. Belgium (a): 6 (+6)

3. Tunisia (e): 0 (-4)

4. Panama (e): 0 (-8)

Group H

1. Colombia (a): 6 (+3)

2. Japan (a)*: 4 (0)

3. Senegal (e): 4 (0)

4. Poland (e): 3 (-3)

(a) denotes a team that has qualified for the next round. (e) denotes a team that has been eliminated from the tournament. Visit the official FIFA website for the full standings. *Japan advance with a superior fair-play record to Senegal.

Round-of-16 Bracket

Saturday, June 30

France vs. Argentina, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Croatia vs. Denmark, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Monday, July 2

Brazil vs. Mexico, 6 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

England/Belgium vs. Japan, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Colombia vs. England/Belgium, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Recap

Colombia rode through an early storm of Senegalese pressure at the Samara Arena and were rewarded for their patience, advancing to the knockout stages of successive World Cups for the first time in their history.

Referee Milorad Mazic caused a stir when he gave Senegal a penalty for a supposed Davinson Sanchez foul on Sadio Mane. However, it was a good tackle, and the decision was rightly overturned with help from the video assistant referee.

Football writer Tom Williams predicted what the incident signals for the sport:

James Rodriguez's withdrawal after 31 minutes was a big disappointment for Jose Pekerman's men. What looked like a possible flare-up of the calf injury that kept him on the bench for Colombia's first game put pressure on Juan Quintero to maintain his star form as chief playmaker.

And it was the River Plate midfielder—on loan from Porto—who delivered a sweet ball in for Mina to open the scoring for Colombia for the second time this tournament.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella lauded his international goal ratio:

Japan manager Akira Nishino made six changes to his XI for the meeting with Poland, which transpired to be a questionable decision after his men struggled to find their structure after a slowly paced first half in Volgograd.

Bednarek breathed some life into Thursday's early fixtures when he got on the end of a Rafal Kurzawa free-kick to volley past Japan No. 1 Eiji Kawashima, joining the queue of debut scorers in Russia, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The benching of the Blue Samurai's usual goal threats, such as Takashi Inui and Shinji Kagawa, saw them stutter in attack, and they were ultimately fortunate to qualify for the round of 16 based on fair play (accumulating fewer disciplinary points).

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker decreed his excitement over the tightness of the pool's crescendo:

Group H has long looked likely to be dubbed the 2018 World Cup group of death, and it proved to be as the qualifiers were decided by the narrowest of margins on Thursday.

Japan suffered their first defeat in Russia but scrape through, having racked up two fewer yellows than Senegal, who exit the tournament as Africa's last remaining chance to get a team into the knockout stages.