Amir Khan vs. Samuel Vargas Fight Set for Sept. 8

It was confirmed on Thursday that Amir Khan will take on Samuel Vargas on September 8 in Birmingham.

The Matchroom Boxing Twitter account provided details of the bout:

Khan made his competitive return to boxing in April after almost two years away from the sport, and he needed just 39 seconds to knock out Phil Lo Greco.

"One of my aims this year was to be as active as possible, so I'm very happy to get back in the ring again so soon against Vargas," said Khan, per ESPN. "Vargas is a tough and well-schooled fighter who has shared the ring with some top welterweights, including Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr."

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Amir Khan of England shadow boxes in the Ring during a Meida Work Out and Press Conference at the Hilton Hotel on April 17, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images

This fight will be 37th of Khan's career. He has 32 wins and four defeats on his professional record already.

Vargas may have shared the ring with some of those big names, but he's not fared well against them, as both Spence Jr. and Garcia beat the Canadian-Colombian inside the distance.

Overall, the 29-year-old has won 29 of his 33 fights, with his most recent victory a split-decision triumph against Jussi Koivula in November 2017. 

Former amateur world champion Frankie Gavin doesn't think Vargas will provide too much competition for Khan, though, and said he was disappointed to be overlooked:

By contrast, the FightNights Twitter account think this is a good fight for Khan to take:

Prior to his win against Lo Greco, Khan's period of inactivity was triggered by a loss to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2016, with the Mexican knocking out his opponent in spectacular style in the sixth round of the contest.

The comeback fight against Lo Greco was sensational from Khan, as his lightning-fast hands were far too much for the Canadian to cope with in Liverpool. However, before the Bolton-born fighter starts thinking about becoming a world champion, a few more serious tests are needed, potentially starting with Vargas in September.

