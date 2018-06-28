Barcelona Transfer News: Aleksandr Golovin Doubts Surface in Latest Rumours

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly been receiving "good scouting reports" on Russia and CSKA Moscow star Aleksandr Golovin in recent months, but the club have doubts over whether he could fit in with the team.

According to Marca's Xavi Hernandez, Barca have been watching him for some time with former technical director Robert Fernandez and scout Urbano Ortega witnessing him play for CSKA in autumn last year.

With the pair no longer operating at the Camp Nou, Fernandez's successor Eric Abidal and his assistant Ramon Planes are reviewing the scouting reports on Golovin, but while they feel he would be an affordable capture, they "are afraid he will not adapt" to a move to Spain.

The club have concerns that the language barrier could impact his ability to adapt to a new country.

Barca are also cautious after the mixed success of Andrey Arshavin, Roman Pavyluchenko and Yuri Zhirkov, who all moved to the Premier League within a year of Russia reaching the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2008.

Golovin has been one of Russia's most impressive performers at the World Cup so far. He helped mastermind their 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia in the opening match:

After setting up two goals in that game with his impressive delivery, he also got on the scoresheet himself with a superb free-kick:

According to Hernandez, Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in the midfielder.

On the back of his showing at the World Cup, Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren urged the Serie A giants to snap him up before his value increases:

He's been creative, incisive and shown plenty of defensive work rate, too.

Some caution isn't a bad idea, though—players often manage to earn moves on the back of strong showings at international tournaments, but it doesn't always work out.

Moussa Sissoko, for example, shone with France at Euro 2016 and subsequently moved to Tottenham Hotspur, but he has struggled to establish himself in the side with his form reverting to the disappointing level he displayed in his final years at Newcastle United.

Adapting can also be key to a transfer succeeding, so while Golovin looks to be a good player, if they feel he would have difficulty settling in they're wise to have doubts.