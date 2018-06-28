Neymar's Father, Florentino Perez Reportedly Discussing Real Madrid Transfer

DENIS CHARLET/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the father of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar are reportedly working together to get the forward to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

According to France Football (h/t Sport), Perez and Neymar's father are constantly in touch, with the former keen to make the ex-Barcelona man a Galactico this transfer window.

It's added that Perez is trying to lure the Brazilian to Real on the premise he will have a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or if he is playing for the La Liga giants.

However, any deal would reportedly be expensive. Having parted with €222 million to sign Neymar last summer, it's reported PSG would only accept a staggering €350 million before letting the 26-year-old move elsewhere. The French champions are said to be keen to see Neymar remain at the Parc des Princes.

Speculation surrounding Neymar and Madrid has been simmering for a while now, that despite the fact he only made the switch to PSG last summer from Barcelona.

The prospect of Neymar donning the iconic all-white jersey has been openly discussed by Los Blancos and Selecao star Marcelo:

Neymar starred for PSG last season in Ligue 1, although his campaign was curtailed in February due to injury.

Nevertheless, he contributed to a fine year for the Parisians which culminated in Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue success. In the top flight Neymar played 20 games, totting up 19 goals and 13 assists in the process.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Despite only making 20 appearances, it was still enough for Neymar to be named as the Player of the Year in France.

He returned from injury just in time for the FIFA World Cup, and Brazil have progressed into the knockout stages. However, as noted by OptaJean, Neymar has not been at his best at the tournament so far:

Still, there's no denying his quality, and you suspect Madrid would jump at the chance to sign one of the best footballers on the planet. Perhaps Neymar would relish a return to Spain.

After all, there were times with PSG where he cut a disinterested figure last season, while the game has appeared too easy for Neymar on occasion given the standard he's up against. It was reported by L'Equipe (h/t Sport) earlier this year that the Brazilian regretted making the move from Barca.

AS reported earlier this month that the Madrid squad want to see the move happen:

Madrid are always seeking to sign the world's best footballers, and Neymar arguably sits behind only Los Blancos star Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the pecking order. After three UEFA Champions League wins in a row, if Madrid can sign Neymar as well it will be an ominous message to the rest of Europe.