Bobby Duncan, Steven Gerrard's Cousin, Reportedly Set to Sign for Liverpool

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign England youth international Bobby Duncan, the cousin of Reds legend Steven Gerrard, from Manchester City.

According to Neil Jones of Goal, the clubs have struck a £200,000 compensation package for the forward, who will join the Liverpool under-18 side.

It's noted that Duncan has been on City's books since he was 11 but recently turned down a contract from the Manchester outfit.

"The Huyton-born striker has been training with Wigan Athletic on his own after rejecting an offer of a professional contract at the Etihad Stadium and becomes the latest high-profile youngster to walk away from the club in search of opportunities," continued Jones.

He recently posted a message on his Instagram page confirming he will be leaving City, per the City Watch Twitter account:

As relayed by Jones, Duncan became the first England player to score a hat-trick against Brazil at any level in November 2016, as he bagged a treble in a 4-3 win over the Selecao's under-16 side.

In the past the 17-year-old has spoken of how his cousin, who recently left Liverpool's youth setup to become Rangers boss, has had a big impact on his game, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

"Steven's been a big influence," said Duncan. "What he achieved in his career inspires me. He always had that hunger and desire to win trophies. As well as talent, it was his attitude, character and leadership that made him the player he was."

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

According to Pearce, there's excitement about what Duncan can add, and he's expected to progress quickly from Barry Lewtas' under-18 team.

It's also noted by Pearce that aside from the Reds, the young striker also has admirers in the form of Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, Monaco and Roma.