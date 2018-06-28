World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Thursday Kick-off Times, Live Stream and Predictions

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

The group stage of the 2018 World Cup will come to an end on Thursday after the final four matches of Groups G and H are played.

The former remains wide open, with Japan, Senegal and Colombia all vying for a place in the next round.

In the latter, England and Belgium have already booked their places in the knockout phase and will play each other to determine which side of the draw they each enter.

Here's the complete schedule along with score predictions and viewing information:

3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET Japan vs. Poland (Group H): BBC, Fox (1-1)

Japan vs. Poland (Group H): BBC, Fox (1-1) 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): BBC, FS1 (2-3)

Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H): BBC, FS1 (2-3) 7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET England vs. Belgium (Group G): ITV , FS1 (2-2)

England vs. Belgium (Group G): , FS1 (2-2) 7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G): ITV , Fox (0-1)

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

Japan vs. Poland

Although they looked to be in the worst shape of all the teams in this group prior to the tournament—having replaced their manager in April and won one of their last six matches—Japan have put in a decent showing in Russia thus far.

They made sure to capitalise on Carlos Sanchez's early red card as they beat Colombia 2-1 in their opener, and twice came back to earn a creditable 2-2 draw with Senegal.

The Samurai Blue are not particularly impressive at the back, though, and goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima has looked vulnerable. Ben Maxwell of the J-Talk podcast bemoaned his attempt to keep out Senegal's first:

Poland have struggled thus far, but a failure to improve at the back for Japan could see them get on the scoresheet.

Japan have shown enough to suggest they might get the point they need to progress, though.

Senegal vs. Colombia

Like Japan, Senegal have scored twice in each of their matches at the World Cup, offering an indication of the threat they carry going forward.

Star player Sadio Mane is off the mark now after he benefited from Kawashima's error to score:

Colombia will most likely dictate more of the ball, and they're brimming with creativity and incision thanks to the likes of James Rodriguez and Juan Quintero.

With Senegal's pace on the counter-attack they'll have their chances to score in what could be a thrilling, open game.

England vs. Belgium

After edging past Tunisia and thrashing Panama, England's meeting with Belgium offers a useful test of how they'll fare against stronger opposition.

One of the Three Lions' biggest strengths so far has been their effectiveness from set pieces, per The Times' Henry Winter:

With Belgium set to ring the changes for the match, England will look to capitalise on any disorganisation that occurs as a result.

Per the Guardian's Martha Kelner, Romelu Lukaku will miss out with an ankle problem, and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez indicated Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Meunier—who were all booked in their first match—will be rested:

"There are players on yellow cards. I don't think it would be professional of us to put those players at a risk of missing the knockout phase. Players have been in very demanding games. It is very important to protect and give every player the best possible programme to be in the best condition in the knockout game."

Even without those players, the likes of Eden Hazard or Dries Mertens can give England plenty of problems if they play, so it could be a tight game.

Panama vs. Tunisia

This may be a dead rubber, put both sides will want to savour their last taste of World Cup football for at least four years.

Panama are making their first appearance at the tournament, while Tunisia have not won a World Cup game since their very first, against Mexico in 1978.

That could change on Thursday, though. Miguel Delaney of The Independent was unimpressed with Panama as they lost 6-1 to England in their last match:

The Eagles of Carthage may have shipped five at the hands of Belgium, but even they look to be a step up in quality from Los Canaleros, so they should edge this contest.