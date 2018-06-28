Trevor Ariza Rumors: SF Not Asking for $50-60 Million from Interested Teams

Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Free-agent forward Trevor Ariza has a chance to get paid this summer—but it doesn't appear as though he has a firm target for his next contract.

Earlier this month, Rockets Wire's Kelly Iko wrote that Ariza is "believed to want a contract in the range of $50-60 million over four-five years." Well, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported on Thursday that there is "no truth" to the speculation of those contract demands.

     

