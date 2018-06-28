College World Series 2018: TV Schedule, Pick for Oregon St. vs. Arkansas Game 3

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Oregon State is alive.

While the Beavers' title hopes appeared dashed when Cadyn Grenier skied a pop-up into foul territory with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night, the ball dropped between three Arkansas fielders and gave Oregon State life.

Grenier put that miscue to good use and fired a game-tying single through the left side of the infield, and Trevor Larnach followed up by smashing a two-run home run to tie the College World Series at one game apiece:

Needless to say, that's the kind of loss that can crush a team's spirit—especially when you consider Arkansas had been 42-0 this season when leading after eight innings, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Then again, the Razorbacks will have a clean slate Thursday when they square off against the Beavers in Game 3 of the College World Series with a national championship hanging in the balance.

Here's a look at when and where you can catch all the action from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Schedule

Date: Thursday, June 28

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Preview

Game 3 is going to test Arkansas' resolve.

Wednesday's blunder felt like a crushing blow in the moment, and it would be hard to blame the Razorbacks if that disappointment lingered into Thursday.

But as Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said after Game 2, the Razorbacks can't lament missed opportunities. Instead, they have to divert all of their attention to the showdown that awaits Thursday evening.

"It was a tough loss," Van Horn said, according to ESPN.com's Mitch Sherman. "What do you do? You've got a chance to play for a national championship."

If the Razorbacks are going to bounce back, they will need to experience an awakening at the plate.

They've managed 12 hits and left 18 runners stranded on base over their last 18 innings against Oregon State, and those are the kind of crippling inefficiencies that could sink their chance of hoisting the CWS hardware Thursday night.

"We have to swing the bats a lot better," Van Horn said, per Baseball America's Michael Lananna. "We haven't swung the bats well."

The Beavers, meanwhile, have amassed 21 hits over their last two games thanks to the pop provided by Grenier, Larnach and Adley Rutschman.

Also, consider the Razorbacks have churned through six pitchers since CWS play opened Tuesday, and it's hard to pick against the Beavers as momentum continues to surge in their favor following Wednesday's thriller.

Pick: Oregon State 6, Arkansas 3