Oregon St. Rallies to Even Series vs. Arkansas in College World Series Game 2

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2018

Omaha, NE - JUNE 27: Catcher Zak Taylor #16 of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates after scoring a run in the fifth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during game two of the College World Series Championship Series on June 27, 2018 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Oregon State was down to its final strike.

Suffice it to say, the Beavers made the most of it.

Cadyn Grenier hit a game-tying RBI single, and Trevor Larnach hit a go-ahead two-run homer the very next at-bat, allowing the Beavers to earn a 5-3 comeback victory over Arkansas in Game 2 of the College World Series. The teams are tied a game apiece heading into Thursday's deciding Game 3.

Oregon State had failed time and again to score with runners on base for the first 17.2 innings of this CWS—and nearly did so again. Grenier hit a catchable pop fly in foul territory that saw three Razorbacks miscommunicate, allowing it to drop to the field.

The Baltimore Orioles' second-round pick singled on the very next pitch, tying the game and opening up the floodgates. Arkansas had been 42-0 when leading through eight innings this season, per ESPN Stats & Info

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Arkansas Drops Would-Be Winning Out in CWS

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    Arkansas Drops Would-Be Winning Out in CWS

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    College World Series 2018: CWS Finals Game 2 Time and TV Coverage Info

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    College World Series 2018: CWS Finals Game 2 Time and TV Coverage Info

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    College World Series 2018: TV Schedule and Pick for Team vs. Team Game 2

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    College World Series 2018: TV Schedule and Pick for Team vs. Team Game 2

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Arkansas baseball felt right at home in ‘Baum North,' takes Game 1 of 2018 College World Series finals

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    Arkansas baseball felt right at home in ‘Baum North,' takes Game 1 of 2018 College World Series finals

    NCAA.com
    via NCAA.com