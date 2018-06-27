Oregon St. Rallies to Even Series vs. Arkansas in College World Series Game 2

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Oregon State was down to its final strike.

Suffice it to say, the Beavers made the most of it.

Cadyn Grenier hit a game-tying RBI single, and Trevor Larnach hit a go-ahead two-run homer the very next at-bat, allowing the Beavers to earn a 5-3 comeback victory over Arkansas in Game 2 of the College World Series. The teams are tied a game apiece heading into Thursday's deciding Game 3.

Oregon State had failed time and again to score with runners on base for the first 17.2 innings of this CWS—and nearly did so again. Grenier hit a catchable pop fly in foul territory that saw three Razorbacks miscommunicate, allowing it to drop to the field.

The Baltimore Orioles' second-round pick singled on the very next pitch, tying the game and opening up the floodgates. Arkansas had been 42-0 when leading through eight innings this season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

