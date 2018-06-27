2018 World Cup Odds: Brazil, Spain Current Favorites to Win Tournament

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The reigning World Cup champions are out, so now, the rest of the world will battle to be the last squad standing.

According to OddShark, Brazil and Spain are the favorites to hoist the coveted trophy in Russia at the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

Germany, of course, failed to advance to the knockout stage, which eliminated one of the pre-tournament favorites. With the champs out, it should come as no surprise that Brazil and Spain now have the best odds.

With Neymar leading the way, Brazil picked up seven points in the group stage by going 2-1-0. Brazil finished fourth back in 2014, losing to the eventual champs in the semifinals. They wound up losing to the Netherlands in the third-place game.

Spain, meanwhile, has arguably underperformed in Russia early on despite having one of the most talented rosters (on paper). The 10th-ranked team in the world let a win get away against Portugal in its opening match, pulled out a 1-0 win over Iran (No. 37) in Game 2 and drew with Morocco (No. 41) in its final contest in the group stage.

After struggling in group play, Lionel Messi and fifth-ranked Argentina (+1200) are down on the list. A 1-1-1 showing resulted in Argentina needing help to advance to the knockout stage. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal squad follows at +2500.

Uruguay and Croatia have been the only teams thus far to make it out of the group stage with all nine points. England and Belgium each will have an opportunity to do the same when they go head-to-head on Thursday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has produced no shortage of shocking outcomes. With everything on the line from here on out, it will be a hard-fought battle to find out who will replace Germany as world champion.