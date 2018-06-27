Japan vs. Poland Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Japan will be aiming to finish atop a World Cup group stage table for the first since 2002, when they achieved the feat as host nation, as they take on Poland on Thursday in a Group H matchup at Volgograd Arena.

The Blue Samurai are knotted with Senegal for top spot, but hold the edge as favorites on the odds to win Group H, while Poland looks to rebound from a pair of stunning losses that have already ended their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

World Cup betting line: Poland opened as a -141 favorite (wager $141 to win $100); the total is at 2.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.4-0.5, Japan (2018 World Cup picks on every game)

Japan vs. Poland World Cup matchup analysis

Pegged as +700 longshots to win Group H prior to the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Japan now enters their final group stage contest perched as favorites to finish first on the group table.

The Blue Samurai capitalized on a red card and a subsequent own goal suffered by Colombia in the first six minutes of their tournament-opening match to claim a 2-1 victory over the heavily favored Cafeteros, and showed character in a 2-2 draw with Senegal in their last outing.

Japan is now unbeaten in three overall outings, burying the memory of a worrisome five-match winless streak in pre-tournament competition, but are winless in three dates with European opponents.

Poland closes out their Russia 2018 experience on Thursday after getting routed in a 3-0 loss to Colombia as +250 underdogs last weekend. The Eagles had scored nine total goals over their final three pre-tournament contests, but have been effectively shut down in group stage action, mustering just six total shots on goal, while star Robert Lewandowski has been held off the scoresheet.

Poland has also been blanked in seven of 10 World Cup matches since 1986, and dropped a 2-0 decision to Japan in their lone previous meeting in 2002.

