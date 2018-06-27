Report: Free-Agent Avery Bradley Drawing Interest from Grizzlies

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly planning to pursue Avery Bradley during the July free-agency period.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Wednesday that Bradley is among the Grizzlies' top targets with their mid-level exception.

Bradley, 27, was limited to 46 games during the 2017-18 season because of injury. He split the year with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers, joining the latter in January as part of the Blake Griffin trade.

Once considered a lock for a big raise this summer, Bradley will enter free agency with a murky market. His play took a nosedive in Detroit before the trade to Los Angeles, where he only played six games before undergoing season-ending surgery in March. Over the last two campaigns, Bradley has missed 63 contests.

The Grizzlies are looking to make a quick turnaround from their dismal 22-60 record in 2017-18. Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, who are both in their 30s, are a year older, and the latter's patience appeared to be running thin last season—particularly before the team fired head coach David Fizdale.

Capped out due to the contracts of Conley, Gasol and Chandler Parsons, there's no easy way to begin a rebuild. Conley's value has never been lower, while Parsons' four-year, $94.4 million deal was among the worst in the league before the ink dried. If neither Conley nor Parsons can stay healthy, Gasol could wind up as trade bait.

For now, though, it appears Memphis is making a push toward a playoff return. Adding Bradley, a reliable three-and-D player when healthy, would help mitigate the blow of potentially losing Tyreke Evans in free agency.