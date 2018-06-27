4-Star WR, SG Drake London Commits to USC's Football and Basketball Teams

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Both USC Trojans football coach Clay Helton and basketball coach Andy Enfield received good news Wednesday when 4-star recruit Drake London committed to their respective programs.

London announced his decision via Twitter:

Before committing to USC, London was being recruited by the likes of Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, UCLA and Wisconsin. He is Helton's third 4-star commitment in the class of 2019, putting the Trojans' haul at No. 48 overall, according to 247Sports. The basketball team's 2019 recruiting class is now tops in the nation, per 247Sports.

On the field, he is a top-50 recruit among all wide receivers. Rivals Camp Series provided footage of the 6'4", 200-pound wideout that shows his size and hands in action:

Meanwhile, he is the No. 9 shooting guard in his class, according to 247Sports. If his highlight reel, via Day 1 to D1, is any indication, the future of the basketball program is in good hands:

Playing two sports at the college level is difficult but not unheard of. Given his athleticism and skill set, the Moorpark, California, native wanted to give it a shot.

"I've been doing it all my life and if I have the opportunity to play both, I mean why not," London said, per USCFootball.com (h/t 247Sports' Chris Trevino).

London has the size and speed that can make him a dangerous threat on the outside on the gridiron, and he has shown the ability to score and rebound on the court. This commitment is a big win for the Trojans, as athletes of this caliber don't come around too often.