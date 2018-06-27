World Cup Results 2018: Scores and Updated Group Standings After Wednesday

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Wednesday's World Cup action was filled with drama, with four more teams booking their spot in the next round and defending champions Germany dropping out of the tournament after a shock defeat against South Korea.

Die Mannschaft dropped all the way to last place in Group F, an embarrassing end to what has been a disappointing campaign.

Here's a look at the final standings in the two groups:

Wednesday's Results

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

South Korea 2-0 Germany

Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Both Sweden and South Korea secured upsets in their group on Wednesday, beating Mexico and Germany, respectively.

The Swedish win saw the Europeans pass Mexico in the standings, and the El Tri fans in the stands spent the final 15 minutes of the match on their phones praying for a miracle in the other Group F match, where Germany and Korea were tied.

It took the Asian side the full 90 minutes to find an opener, and they woud take full advantage of Manuel Neuer's desperate push up the pitch to grab a second.

The German press couldn't believe it, and found the perfect words to sum up the historic event:

Sweden highlighted some key weakness for El Tri, with Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist scoring and Edson Alvarez completing the scoring with an own-goal. Mexico struggled with the Swedish counter-attack, and as a result of their second-placed finish, will now have to get past Brazil in the next round.

The Selecao played their best match of the tournament yet, beating an underwhelming Serbia 2-0. Paulinho and Thiago Silva took care of the scoring.

The result of that match meant Switzerland didn't have to beat Costa Rica, but Die Nati still fielded a number of their star players and promptly saw Fabian Schar and Stephan Lichtsteiner run into suspensions.

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Los Ticos outplayed the Swiss for large stretches of the match and were almost made to rue their many misses. A spectacular finish saw them secure a draw, however―video replay initially took away a penalty decision for an offside call, but the CONCACAF side secured another spot kick shortly after.

Bryan Ruiz blasted this one onto the cross bar, and the ball bounced off Yann Sommer's face and into the Swiss goal.

The group stages will end on Thursday, as Belgium and England decide the winner of Group G between themselves and Colombia, Senegal and Japan divide the two last tickets for the next round in Group H.