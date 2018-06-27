Brazil vs. Mexico: Preview and Predictions for World Cup 2018 Round of 16

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Mexico showcased terrific form for the first two and a half matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage. They opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Germany and then scored a 2-1 win over South Korea. But El Tri closed pool play on a low note by allowing three second-half goals in a loss to Sweden.

Now they must bounce back quickly for a round-of-16 clash with one of the tournament favorites in Brazil. The Selecao cruised through group play with victories over Costa Rica and Serbia after starting their bid to win a sixth World Cup with a draw against Switzerland.

Let's check out all of the important details for the high-profile knockout-stage matchup. That's followed by a match preview and a prediction for which squad will advance to the quarterfinals.

U.S. Viewing Information

Where: Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia

When: Monday, July 2 at 10 a.m. ET

Watch: Fox or Fox Sports 1 (TBA)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Match Preview

The biggest question Mexico must answer before facing the dynamic Brazil attack is what went wrong defensively against the Swedes. After allowing just one goal over the first 225 minutes of the event, the back line and midfield suddenly lost their structure late in the group finale.

While giving up three goals in a half would be a concern regardless of the surrounding circumstances, it's an even more pressing issue while getting prepared to face Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Co.

Squawka Football spotlighted the success of the Paris Saint-Germain man in group play:

Although Neymar has flashed his world-class talent, he's also been the focus of physical play from opponents likely trying to test him in his return from a fractured foot. In turn, more consistent play from those around him up front will likely be needed to make a deep run.

One option is replacing Gabriel Jesus, who was largely ineffective in the three group matches, with Roberto Firmino, who's coming off a strong campaign with Liverpool. He netted 15 goals in 37 Premier League appearances and scored 10 more in 13 Champions League fixtures.

Meanwhile, Mexico found success through a well-rounded attack and sound defense before the late breakdown against Sweden.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez garners most of the headlines, but he's received plenty of support from the likes of veteran Carlos Vela and rising star Hirving Lozano.

Keith Costigan of Fox Sports believes Mexico has the potential to cause matchup problems for Brazil:

The first 15 minutes will be crucial.

Brazil, after analyzing the Mexicans' issues late in their defeat to Sweden, is sure to come out with an aggressive mindset trying to take advantage of the Blagult's blueprint.

If El Tri are able to weather the early storm, they do feature the talent and tactics to push Brazil to the brink. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the fixture eventually end up in extra time.

That said, the Brazilians are deeper, possess more high-end talent and still hold the overall edge as they stand four wins from another World Cup trophy.

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Mexico