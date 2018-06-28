World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks Entering Thursday Play

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

The final round of group fixtures take place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Thursday with England and Belgium aiming for top spot in Group G.

In Group H there are three teams fighting it out for the two qualification spots. Japan, Senegal and Colombia can all go through while Poland have already been knocked out.

Here are the odds, courtesy of OddsShark, complete with picks:

Senegal (16-5), Draw (5-2), Colombia (83-100): Pick 1-2

Japan (163-110), Draw (43-20), Poland (44-25): Pick 1-0

England (89-50), Draw (41-20), Belgium (169-100): 2-2

Panama (33-10), Draw (5-2), Tunisia (41-50): 0-1

England and Belgium have both won their opening two games of the World Cup and can seal top spot in Group G with another victory. However, finishing second in the group may not be too much of a disappointment, as shown by Dale Johnson at ESPN FC:

Belgium will have to make do without striker Romelu Lukaku who has four goals already this tournament. Manager Roberto Martinez said the Manchester United man will miss the game because of an ankle injury, per BBC Sport.

The Belgium manager also said he could make further changes to his team, per Richard Tanner at the Daily Express. He said: "The players with yellow cards I don't think it would be professional to put those players in, other players have been in very demanding games."

England manager Southgate appears to have a different approach to Martinez and said "we need to keep winning football matches," per the Press Association (h/t BT Sport).

England will look to tournament top scorer Harry Kane for inspiration. The Tottenham Hotspur man bagged a hat-trick last time out against Panama and has five in two games in Russia.

In Group H Japan and Senegal go into their matches with four points but Colombia are just a point further back and still have a strong chance of progressing.

The Samurai Blue take on Poland who have already been eliminated and have little to play for. Japan look set to keep faith with goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima who has made errors in both of his side's games, per Jose Pablo Diaz at AS.

Former goalkeeper David Preece explained where it all went wrong against Colombia:

Japan captain Makoto Hasebe has told his team to go for the win against Poland even though a draw may be enough, per Perform (h/t AS).

Senegal and Colombia are also in action on Thursday as both teams chase a place in the last 16. Colombia were impressive as they beat Poland last time out and have real attacking quality in James Rodriguez, Juan Fernando Quintero and Radamel Falcao.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman does not feel either team is the favourite ahead of the match, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Senegal have provided entertainment at the World Cup with their team dance, as shown by Kinsella:

On the pitch the team have real quality throughout their side with stars such as Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly in defence, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Liverpool's Sadio Mane in attack.

However, Senegal manager Aliou Cisse was not happy with his defence for conceding "avoidable goals" in the 2-2 draw with Japan, per Reuters (h/t the Japan Times).

The team will have to sharpen up if they are to prevail against a vibrant Colombia attack who turned on the style in the second half of their win over Poland.