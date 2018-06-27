Spurs Promote Becky Hammon to Front-of-the-Bench Assistant Coach

Ronda Churchill/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that assistant coach Becky Hammon has been promoted.

Hammon will assume the role vacated by James Borrego, who was hired to be the Charlotte Hornets' new head coach May 10.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski put it, Hammon was promoted to the "front of the bench."

