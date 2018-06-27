Spurs Promote Becky Hammon to Front-of-the-Bench Assistant Coach

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

Becky Hammon coaches the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Ronda Churchill/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that assistant coach Becky Hammon has been promoted.

Hammon will assume the role vacated by James Borrego, who was hired to be the Charlotte Hornets' new head coach May 10.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski put it, Hammon was promoted to the "front of the bench."

                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

