DeAndre Hopkins Works Out with 50-Plus Athletes After Social Media Invitation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in , Texas. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Mike Marshall/Associated Press

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took a creative approach to giving back to his community recently. 

After putting out a Twitter request Tuesday, Hopkins had more than 50 young athletes show up to Houston's Hermann Park on Wednesday for a chance to workout with the two-time Pro Bowler, per Fox 26's Mark Berman:

Hopkins explained after his workout: "It was time to open up the training to some of the kids that look up to me."

Everything Hopkins has done to prepare for the NFL season has worked. The 26-year-old has recorded at least 800 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons and led the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns in 2017. 

