DeAndre Hopkins Works Out with 50-Plus Athletes After Social Media Invitation

DeAndre Hopkins Works Out with 50-Plus Athletes After Social Media InvitationJune 27, 2018
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took a creative approach to giving back to his community recently.
After putting out a Twitter request Tuesday, Hopkins had more than 50 young athletes show up to Houston's Hermann Park on Wednesday for a chance to workout with the two-time Pro Bowler, per Fox 26's Mark Berman:
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
.@DeAndreHopkins making dreams come true for more than 50 young athletes who get the chance to work out this morning with the #Texans All-Pro receiver after he put out an invitation on social media to join him today at Hermann Park. https://t.co/lGjUkdO7Nh
Hopkins explained after his workout: "It was time to open up the training to some of the kids that look up to me."
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
.@DeAndreHopkins on making dreams come true for 50+ athletes who took part in a workout w/ #Texans All-Pro receiver after he extended an invitation on social media to join him at Hermann Park: "I thought it was time to open up the training to some of the kids that look up to me" https://t.co/IuIop4eRb8
Everything Hopkins has done to prepare for the NFL season has worked. The 26-year-old has recorded at least 800 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons and led the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns in 2017.
More Confusion Regarding the New Helmet Rule