Romelu Lukaku Likely to Miss 2018 World Cup Match vs. England with Ankle Injury

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku will likely miss Belgium's Group G decider against England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

The Red Devils frontman has scored four times in his two World Cup outings thus far but suffered a knock in the 5-2 win over Tunisia and isn't likely to be risked, according to manager Roberto Martinez, per Sky Sports:

"He had a really difficult knock against Tunisia and probably Thursday is one day too early, but I don't think it is going to take any longer than that.

"We had very good news on the scan. There was no further damage, but it is still uncomfortable.

"I don't think he will be training on Wednesday, and I think we will make a final assessment tonight in order for him to be involved or not. At the moment, it is still in [the] recovery phase."

Group G's joint-leaders have both beaten Tunisia and Panama already and are level on goals scored and goals conceded, making Thursday's clash of utmost importance in their bid to top the pool.

The United forward has been responsible for half of Belgium's eight goals so far in Russia, and his absence is particularly poorly timed after Het Laatste Nieuws underlined his leadership presence (h/t Sport Witness):

The news is sure to be well-received in the England camp, although there have been suggestions the runners-up finishers in Group G will be the ones with an easier route to the latter stages of the World Cup.

His absence also comes as the World Cup's leading scorer, Harry Kane, has been in firing form for manager Gareth Southgate in Russia, and the Press Association previewed what could have been a mighty striker battle:

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi now looks the most likely option to replace Lukaku if Martinez opts to pick a like-for-like replacement, while Dries Mertens has at times starred in a supporting striker role for Napoli.

Belgium's chances of beating England to the top of Group G will be dented as a result of Lukaku's injury, although they can look forward to his swift return as their place in the round of 16 is already cemented.