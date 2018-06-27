Tennessee High Schooler Luke Terry Has One Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend

High Schooler Has 1 Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend Senegal, Japan Fans Clean Up Stadium After Match Kroos' Goal Sparked Celebrations Around the Globe 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Meet the Animals Trying to Predict the World Cup Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Baseball Is a Family Affair for Top Prospects Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Pro-Am Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else Ovi Is Living His Best Life France Are Having Some Fun Before WC New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland Double Amputee Hikes to the Top of Pikes Peak 3-Sport Phenom Chooses Pro Baseball Career 2x SB Champ Now Launching HRs in Pro Baseball 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Right Arrow Icon

15-year-old Luke Terry only has one arm, but he is already a legend in Tennessee high school baseball. How has the freshman already gone viral with his ability on the diamond? Watch above to see how Terry has impressed around the sports world.

