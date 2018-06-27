Tennessee High Schooler Luke Terry Has One Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend

15-year-old Luke Terry only has one arm, but he is already a legend in Tennessee high school baseball. How has the freshman already gone viral with his ability on the diamond? Watch above to see how Terry has impressed around the sports world.

    

