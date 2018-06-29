World Cup 2018: Live Stream, TV Schedule for Remainder of Tournament

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage has reached an end, and this summer's blockbuster in Russia has treated us to spills and splendour in equal measure, with the round of 16 set to get under way on Saturday.

We've seen defending champions Germany depart in the most unexpected circumstances, more video-assistant interventions than we can shake a stick at and small teams bring titans of the sport to the brink of agony.

This rest day between stages provides the ideal opportunity to look forward to the knockout rounds to come, and Saturday brings a grand double-header as Uruguay face Portugal while France take on Argentina.

The route to the final is now laid out for the 16 remaining teams, among whom sits the side that will be crowned 2018 world champions, but they'll need to win four more matches to do so.

Read on for a schedule for the remainder of this summer's World Cup tournament, complete with live-stream, television information and discussion of which teams have looked most impressive as we proceed.

Round-of-16 Bracket

Saturday, June 30

France vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Denmark, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Monday, July 2

Brazil vs. Mexico, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Belgium vs. Japan, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Colombia vs. England, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Quarter-Finals

Friday, July 6

Uruguay/Portugal vs. France/Argentina, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Brazil/Mexico vs. Belgium/Japan, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Saturday, July 7

Spain/Russia vs. Croatia/Denmark, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Sweden/Switzerland vs. Colombia/England, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Semi-Finals

Tuesday, July 10

Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, July 11

Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner), BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Third-Place Play-Off

Saturday, July 14

Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser), ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Final

Sunday, July 15

Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner), ITV and BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Visit NBC Sports Live Extra or Fox Soccer Match Pass for live-stream services in the U.S., or ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Brazil Bumble Along, France Look Frantic Amid Spain Struggles

Gauging favourites at the World Cup has proved a troublesome task so far in Russia, largely due to the amount of surprises that have arisen, not least of which was Germany's shock first-round exit.

But out of all those advancing, pre-tournament favourites Brazil have rebounded from a disappointing draw in their opener with Switzerland and are now looking like a threat once more, per Match of the Day's Gary Lineker:

Wednesday's 2-0 win over Serbia gave the Selecao their second clean-sheet victory in succession and also helped Tite's men carry on a long-standing tradition for the country in playing knockout football, per OptaJoe:

Their Group B trials were far from perfect and required a late slip from Portugal to take top spot, but Spain are sure to be another power to watch moving forward, although hosts Russia could be a tricky round-of-16 foe to face.

Despite Julen Lopetegui's sacking on the eve of the World Cup, La Furia Roja took Group B under new boss Fernando Hierro, and Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has lost none of his faith in their ability, via Goal:

Spain's squad remains one of the most threatening in the tournament, and while the manager or tactics might alter, their depth of quality remains.

But an in-form menace could await Spain if they do manage to make it to the quarter-finals, and Croatia, one of only a few teams to win all three of their group games, will be a huge task if they beat Denmark to move on:

The Croats would be the fun option to advance and continue their quest against the odds, although The Independent's Miguel Delaney recently predicted a dampening of the mood will come from a titan like France:

Les Bleus have seemed short on ingenuity under Didier Deschamps at this tournament, and it's looked hard for the coach to pack his abundance of attackers into the same setup without sacrificing functionality.

They'll need to find a way to do so if they want to beat Argentina in the round of 16, although Jorge Sampaoli has also encountered a tactical quagmire in Russia and could be easy prey if France find their feet in time.