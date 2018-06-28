Everything You Need to Know About Day 15 of the World Cup

VI-Images/Getty Images

Thursday sees the final round of group fixtures at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and by the end of the day the lineup for the last 16 will have been completed.



In Group G Belgium and England meet in a match which will determine which team finishes as group winners. The two teams have identical records so if the game is drawn the teams' disciplinary records will decide the final positions. Panama and Tunisia also clash but both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament

Dale Johnson at ESPN FC showed who England and Belgium will face in the last 16 depending on where they finish:





Group H also concludes on Thursday and is wide open ahead of the final games. Only Poland have been eliminated which means Japan, Colombia and Senegal can all still qualify.



Japan face Poland and need just a point to progress, while in the other match Colombia take on Senegal. A draw would be enough for Senegal and would also see Colombia through if Japan lose, otherwise they must win to progress.



Here are the current standings ahead of Thursday's matches:

Group G (Games played, goal difference, points)



1. England: 2, +6, 6

2. Belgium: 2, +6, 6

3. Tunisia: 2, -4, 0

4. Panama: 2, -8, 0

Group H

1. Japan 2, +1, 4

2. Senegal 2, +1, 4

3. Colombia 3, +2, 3

4. Poland 2, -4, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.





Senegal vs. Colombia

Senegal and Colombia clash in a match where both teams know that a win will send them into the knockout stages.

Colombia lost to Japan in their opening fixture but responded in some style as they beat Poland 3-0 last time out.

Senegal also beat Poland but had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Japan which means they are a point ahead of Colombia going into the game.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will be a threat for Senegal with his pace and direct running. Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez knows what to expect, as shown by Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Colombia turned on the style against Poland with midfielders James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero impressing while striker Radame Falcao bagged his first World Cup goal.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge has been impressed with the duo:

If Colombia can repeat the attacking showing they produced against Poland they will cause Senegal problems. Jose Pekerman's side do appear to have more attacking options and should progress.





Japan vs. Poland

Little was expected of Japan at the World Cup but they head into the final round of games top of the group and facing a Poland side yet to even pick up a point.

Poland have been unable to get striker Robert Lewandowski firing and only have pride to play for after being eliminated following their defeat to Colombia.

The striker is not the most popular member of the squad, according to Goal's Tom Maston:

Japan have put themselves in a great position to qualify although the conditions may play a part, as shown by James Ducker at the Daily Telegraph:

Goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima will be under scrutiny after two errors in two games, but if Japan can cut out the mistakes they should have enough to make it through.

England vs. Belgium

Top spot is up for grabs in Group G and Belgium will be without Romelu Lukaku who has four goals already due to injury:

The news will be a boost to England although they will be aware Belgium do not lack for attacking options with Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne all available.

England head into the game with momentum after hammering Panama 6-1 on Sunday. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to move top in the chase for the Golden Boot.

David Ornstein at BBC Sport expects Kane to start:

Both England and Belgium have won their first two games of the tournament so far but question marks remain over their quality. This match may provide a more realistic indicator of both teams' hopes.

Panama vs Tunisia



Panama and Tunisia have already been eliminated from the tournament but meet on Thursday and both teams will be hoping for a first win.

The two sides come into the game on the back of heavy defeats. Panama conceded six against England, while Tunisia were beaten 5-2 by Belgium.

Panama won few friends with their physical approach against England and are one of the weakest teams in the competition.

Tunisia only narrowly lost their opening game against England and look the stronger of the two teams.

Player To Watch – Harry Kane

Kane has five goals to his name already and will come up against some familiar faces when England play Belgium.

Tottenham Hotspur team-mates Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld should feature as part of the Belgium backline which will add further interest to the game.

Vertonghen offered his view on facing Kane:

Kane is in superb form and will fancy his chances of adding to his tally against a Belgium team which conceded twice against Tunisia.