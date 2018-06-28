Everything You Need to Know About Day 15 of the World Cup

Everything You Need to Know About Day 15 of the World CupJune 28, 2018
Thursday sees the final round of group fixtures at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and by the end of the day the lineup for the last 16 will have been completed.
In Group G Belgium and England meet in a match which will determine which team finishes as group winners. The two teams have identical records so if the game is drawn the teams' disciplinary records will decide the final positions. Panama and Tunisia also clash but both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament
Dale Johnson at ESPN FC showed who England and Belgium will face in the last 16 depending on where they finish:
Dale Johnson @DaleJohnsonESPN
Here it is then #ENG and #BEL fans. What it means to finish first or second in Group G.... Win the group, and you're on course for a Brazil #WorldCup QF. Second and... Which half of the draw do you fancy? FULL STORY: https://t.co/dsB4khrk4H https://t.co/MDcEHHO2TK
Group H also concludes on Thursday and is wide open ahead of the final games. Only Poland have been eliminated which means Japan, Colombia and Senegal can all still qualify.
Japan face Poland and need just a point to progress, while in the other match Colombia take on Senegal. A draw would be enough for Senegal and would also see Colombia through if Japan lose, otherwise they must win to progress.
Here are the current standings ahead of Thursday's matches:
Group G (Games played, goal difference, points)
1. England: 2, +6, 6
2. Belgium: 2, +6, 6
3. Tunisia: 2, -4, 0
4. Panama: 2, -8, 0
Group H
1. Japan 2, +1, 4
2. Senegal 2, +1, 4
3. Colombia 3, +2, 3
4. Poland 2, -4, 0
For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.
Senegal vs. Colombia
Senegal and Colombia clash in a match where both teams know that a win will send them into the knockout stages.
Colombia lost to Japan in their opening fixture but responded in some style as they beat Poland 3-0 last time out.
Senegal also beat Poland but had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Japan which means they are a point ahead of Colombia going into the game.
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will be a threat for Senegal with his pace and direct running. Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez knows what to expect, as shown by Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Davinson Sanchez on Mane #COL #SEN: "We are going to focus on the entire team. We know that apart from him having an extraordinary season in the Premier League that we will focus on all Senegal's qualities. He is an important player for his team" #WorldCup
Colombia turned on the style against Poland with midfielders James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero impressing while striker Radame Falcao bagged his first World Cup goal.
Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge has been impressed with the duo:
David Cartlidge @davidjaca
Quintero and James providing some of the best football the tournament has seen so far. Way they associated with their passing/off the ball movement and penetrated Poland with ease was different level. #COL
If Colombia can repeat the attacking showing they produced against Poland they will cause Senegal problems. Jose Pekerman's side do appear to have more attacking options and should progress.
Japan vs. Poland
Little was expected of Japan at the World Cup but they head into the final round of games top of the group and facing a Poland side yet to even pick up a point.
Poland have been unable to get striker Robert Lewandowski firing and only have pride to play for after being eliminated following their defeat to Colombia.
The striker is not the most popular member of the squad, according to Goal's Tom Maston:
Tom Maston @TomMaston
Poland putting three players up for their pre-Japan press conference later in Volgograd. Two of whom - Krychowiak & Blaszczykowski - have reportedly led a breakout group within the squad who are against captain Robert Lewandowski. Could be fun #WorldCup #POL
Japan have put themselves in a great position to qualify although the conditions may play a part, as shown by James Ducker at the Daily Telegraph:
James Ducker @TelegraphDucker
Can’t imagine Japan-Poland tomorrow is going to be played at an intense pace. God it’s hot and humid in Volgograd. Tiring just sitting down. Good luck lads #jpn #pol
Goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima will be under scrutiny after two errors in two games, but if Japan can cut out the mistakes they should have enough to make it through.
England vs. Belgium
Top spot is up for grabs in Group G and Belgium will be without Romelu Lukaku who has four goals already due to injury:
Belgian Red Devils @BelRedDevils
🗣️ R. Martínez : "There is no further damage for @RomeluLukaku9. A scan brought us good news. He is still recovering and tomorrow is one day to early for him. But I don’t think it is going to take any longer than that" #REDTOGETHER #WorldCup 🔜 #ENGBEL
The news will be a boost to England although they will be aware Belgium do not lack for attacking options with Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne all available.
England head into the game with momentum after hammering Panama 6-1 on Sunday. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to move top in the chase for the Golden Boot.
David Ornstein at BBC Sport expects Kane to start:
David Ornstein @bbcsport_david
England hold final training session before flying to Kaliningrad later for last group game v #BEL tomorrow, KO 1900 BST. All 23 involved, including Dele. Expected changes include Dier starting but feeling is Kane will too. #ENG play #JPN #SEN or #COL in #WorldCup last 16 Mon/Tue https://t.co/T94GFavdQN
Both England and Belgium have won their first two games of the tournament so far but question marks remain over their quality. This match may provide a more realistic indicator of both teams' hopes.
Panama vs Tunisia
Panama and Tunisia have already been eliminated from the tournament but meet on Thursday and both teams will be hoping for a first win.
The two sides come into the game on the back of heavy defeats. Panama conceded six against England, while Tunisia were beaten 5-2 by Belgium.
Panama won few friends with their physical approach against England and are one of the weakest teams in the competition.
Tunisia only narrowly lost their opening game against England and look the stronger of the two teams.
Player To Watch – Harry Kane
Kane has five goals to his name already and will come up against some familiar faces when England play Belgium.
Tottenham Hotspur team-mates Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld should feature as part of the Belgium backline which will add further interest to the game.
Vertonghen offered his view on facing Kane:
Kane is in superb form and will fancy his chances of adding to his tally against a Belgium team which conceded twice against Tunisia.
