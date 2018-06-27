Rachel Demita Appears to Confirm She's Dating Andre Roberson in Instagram Post

Rachel Demita Appears to Confirm She's Dating Andre Roberson in Instagram PostJune 27, 2018
Atiba Jefferson/Getty Images
NBA 2KTV host Rachel Demita appears to have confirmed being in a relationship with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson.
The Sports Quotient captured this image from Demita's Instagram story that features a number of heart emojis floating around her and Roberson's head:
The Sports Quotient @SportsQuotient
Andre Roberson lowkey becoming the most talented shooter in the league https://t.co/U9IgxBhtwS
The couple have been rumored to be dating ever since Demita tagged Roberson's Instagram handle in a post on June 13.
Roberson is working his way back into playing shape after his 2017-18 season was cut short due to a ruptured his left patellar tendon suffered in January.
