World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Results, Highlights and Reaction from Wednesday

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Germany bowed out of the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday and finished bottom of Group F after two late goals for South Korea saw their title defence come to an early end in Russia.

Kim Young-gwon and Heung-min Son were the heroes as South Korea exited the tournament with Germany, but not before getting a victory on the board and beating the reigning world champions in the group standings.

Sweden hammered Mexico 3-0 at the Ekaterinburg Arena to advance to the round of 16 as group winners, and El Tri were ultimately fortunate Germany didn't get off the mark as they head through as runners-up.

Brazil will face Mexico in the next round after goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva led them to a 2-0 win over Serbia, while Switzerland drew 2-2 with Costa Rica to finish as runners-up in Group E. They'll face Sweden in their first knockout game at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Read on for a roundup of Wednesday's World Cup results and a breakdown of the updated standings as the group phase nears its climax in Russia.

Wednesday's Results

South Korea 2-0 Germany

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Final Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group E

1. Brazil: 7 (+4)

2. Switzerland: 5 (+1)

3. Serbia: 3 (-2)

4. Costa Rica: 1 (-3)

Group F

1. Sweden: 6 (+3)

2. Mexico: 6 (-1)

3. South Korea: 3 (0)

4. Germany: 3 (-2)

Visit the official FIFA website for the full standings.

Recap

South Korea's injury-time humiliation of Die Mannschaft will take some beating in the underdog victory stakes in Russia, it also made clear Joach Low's side just weren't at the races at this year's World Cup.

Germany missed key chances and kept it scoreless until added time, which is where Kim and Son went to work, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

Kim's was contentious in that it took a video assistant referee (VAR) review to realise Niklas Sule's touch had played him onside, although it was an error from upfield goalkeeper Manuel Neuer that gave Son his sight to double the Korean lead.

We shouldn't be surprised, perhaps. After all, Football.London illustrated how "defending champions" is an ominous tag to hold heading into World Cup finals over recent years:

Elsewhere, Sweden broke a 16-year duck in making it to the World Cup knockout stages on Wednesday, and they could have hardly done it in more convincing fashion against Mexico, who led Group F before they intervened.

Ludwig Augustinsson and captain Andreas Granqvist scored not long after half-time to put Sweden in a deserved lead, but it wasn't until Edson Alvarez put the ball in his own net that the result was really assured. Boxer Paulie Malignaggi shared a lot of respect for Janne Andersson's men after they topped Group F:

Few might have envisioned it would be the Swedes to come out in first and Germany would be the Europeans to go home, although perhaps those are the kind of surprises we should have learnt to respect at this World Cup.

What wasn't a shock was to see Brazil turn the screw against Serbia in what was a must-win Group E outing for them, where Philippe Coutinho looped Barcelona team-mate Paulinho in for the opener, via Fox Soccer (U.S. only):

ITV provided a clip of the Selecao's breakthrough for audiences in the UK:

They knew from their opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland that a one-goal lead was too slim to bank on, and Thiago Silva rose highest from a Neymar corner to add Brazil's second and guarantee their first-place finish in Group E.

Switzerland started the slower of the teams in their clash with Costa Rica but blasted in the first goal through Blerim Dzemaili, only for Kendall Watson to mimic aforementioned Silva with a headed equaliser (U.S. only):

ITV posted footage of Los Ticos' salvaging strike, giving them hope to avoid finishing this World Cup without so much as a point:

Both teams hit the woodwork across 90 minutes, and although Costa Rica accounted for a little more than a third of the possession, per WhoScored.com, it was them who had by far the better chances at goal.

Josip Drmic almost ended those hopes in the 88th minute when he slotted home to reclaim the lead for Switzerland, but the back of Yann Sommer's head ensured an injury-time Costa Rica penalty found its way in (U.S. only):

Former Fulham midfielder Bryan Ruiz cannoned his penalty off the crossbar after Swiss defender Denis Zakaria was adjudged to have fouled Joel Campbell, via ITV (UK only):

That lucky strike didn't change the Group E landscape as Switzerland still took second to set up a round-of-16 clash with Sweden, but it did ensure Costa Rica's campaign at least ended with some reason to smile.