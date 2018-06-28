World Cup 2018: Odds and Updated Predictions for Thursday Group's Matches

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

England's group campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup will culminate in a winner-takes-all meeting against joint-Group G leaders Belgium at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Thursday.

The two teams are on level terms in every way that matters heading into the clutch encounter, the winner of which will face the Group H runners-up in the round of 16. As things stand, that could be any one of Japan, Senegal or Colombia.

Belgium and England will know prior to their encounter what place finish will lead to which opponent, with Group H leaders Japan set to finish their first-round journey against bottom outfit Poland, who are yet to win a point.

Colombia and Senegal collide in Thursday's other Group H decider, with the South Americans currently trailing the joint-leaders by one point, although a draw could still send both teams through if Poland beat the Blue Samurai.

Read on for a look toward Thursday's schedule, match odds and predictions for how the last two groups at the 2018 World Cup will shape up when all's said and done.

Thursday's World Cup Fixtures/Predictions

Group H

Japan 2-2 Poland, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Senegal 1-2 Colombia, 6 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Group G

England 2-3 Belgium, 8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Panama 2-2 Tunisia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Thursday's World Cup Match Odds

Japan (41-10), Draw (27-10), Poland (71-100)



Senegal (12-5), Draw (23-10), Colombia (59-50)

England (19-10), Draw (43-20), Belgium (31-20)



Panama (23-10), Draw (13-10), Tunisia (21-10)

All odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Current Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group G

1. England (a): 6 (+6)

2. Belgium (a): 6 (+6)

3. Tunisia (e): 0 (-4)

4. Panama (e): 0 (-8)

Group H

1. Japan (a): 4 (+1)

2. Senegal: 4 (+1)

3. Colombia: 3 (+2)

4. Poland (e): 0 (-4)

(a) denotes a team that's qualified for the next round. (e) denotes a team that's been eliminated from the tournament. Visit the official FIFA website for the full standings.

Preview

Rarely in the past 50 years or so has hope been so high for England approaching the end of a World Cup group campaign, even if it was only Tunisia and Panama who they beat to set up a tense decider with Belgium.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku were primed for a duel of Premier League hitmen, but Roberto Martinez confirmed on Wednesday that an ankle injury has ruled his top scorer out, per Sky Sports.

Theirs would have been a thrilling encounter to take in on the world stage, and Statman Dave showed just how elite the pair have been in terms of scoring efficiency in Russia thus far:

It's a strange climax to the pool phase for both teams, however, in that a second-place finish in Group G could yield the more favourable round-of-16 fixture, depending on who finishes where in Group H earlier on Thursday.

Writer Mohammed Ali explained the permutations of who could face whom, where it looks as though a runners-up spot could indeed give the simpler route to the Luzhniki Stadium final in Moscow on July 15:

Gareth Southgate touched upon the possibility of disciplinary points playing a factor if England and Belgium draw on Thursday and hinted he could have a hand in deciding where the Three Lions end up, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

The other Group G clash between Panama and Tunisia is a meeting between the also-rans, with the African representatives under some pressure to clinch at least one point from a team that's conceded nine times in two games.

That being said, Tunisia aren't too much better off and have leaked seven goals in their first two outings, and greater upsets have happened, leaving the gap there for Panama to impress themselves on their last day in Russia.

Group H has a lot more at stake in that three teams can still qualify for the round of 16, and data analyst Ben Mayhew provided a detailed look at who has the best chances of ending up where on Thursday:

Few might have believed Poland would look like Japan's easiest game at the end of the pool phase, but after showing sound structure in their unbeaten run thus far, they've got a fair chance of gaining a result from the less-than-impressive Poles.

It's also a big opportunity for Colombia after they got their first win of the tournament last time out, where they beat Poland 3-0, and presenter Jason McIntyre has put the onus on them to dazzle where other top contenders have not:

Senegal will have something to say about that, however, and have the benefit of knowing a draw would be enough to get them into the round of 16, though that could not be enough to hold off El Tricolor.

Colombia were dealt a raw hand when Carlos Sanchez's early red card in their opener with Japan led to a tough 2-1 defeat, but if their win over Poland is anything to go by, they're still the best team in Group H.