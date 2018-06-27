PSG Transfer News: Marco Verratti Reportedly Wants Exit Amid Rumoured Interest

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti reportedly wants to leave the club this summer amid rumours he is wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

According to Calciomercato, after six seasons with Les Parisiens and following a meeting with new boss Thomas Tuchel that "wasn't the best," Verratti is keen to "start a new adventure" and move on this summer.

His agent, Mino Raiola, is said to have offered the midfielder to the Spanish duo and his native Italy is another possible destination with Juve interested.

Manchester United have also expressed an interest, but the 25-year-old isn't fond of a move to England, and the Premier League giants have "cooled" on him recently.

Verratti is a key player for PSG. Acting as a deep-lying playmaker in midfield, he uses his outstanding distribution to control the tempo and pick out his team-mates with a veritable arsenal of different passes.

David Vincent/Associated Press

He's just as composed when running with the ball too, and he can ghost past opponents in the centre with consummate ease, helping PSG gain a foothold further up the pitch.

However, he has perhaps not hit the heights he's capable of in Paris. Verratti has been present during some humiliating failures for PSG, such as their 6-1 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in March 2017.

Sports journalist Jonas Giaever was critical of him when he was sent off during the second leg of Real Madrid's 5-2 aggregate win over PSG in the round of 16 of the competition last season:

His disciplinary record is still fairly poor. The dismissal against Los Blancos was one of two red cards he received last season, and he also picked up 11 yellows.

A change of scenery could help him fulfil his considerable potential, as well as offer him a new challenge—domestically, he's won all there is to win in the French capital, with five Ligue 1 titles, as many Coupes de la Ligue and three Coupe de France titles to his name.

PSG will almost certainly demand an enormous fee from any potential suitor, though, if they even entertain any interest in selling him at all. Even if Verratti pushes for an exit, he may not get his wish.