NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James, Possible DeAndre Jordan Trade and More

Chris Elise/Getty Images

With July 1 officially kicking off free agency the NBA's rumor mill is in full force about the offseason plans for some of the biggest names in the NBA.

Only a few teams have cap space to take big swings in the market, but those who do or can get a little creative have the opportunity to drastically change their team's outlook.

LeBron James is once again the biggest fish to be reeled in. He'll have the opportunity to either opt-in with the Cavaliers on Junes 29 or make himself a free agent once again.

DeAndre Jordan could also be on the move. The three-tim All-NBA performer also has an option to decide on by Friday and could be on the move to a team that almost had him once before he got away.

Here's a look at the latest on some moves that could alter what the NBA looks like a week from now.

Houston Rockets Still Pursuing LeBron

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets were one game away from beating the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals this season and they'd still like to bring in LeBron James to make sure that doesn't happen again this year.

Daryl Morey and company are viewed as longshots to land the King, but according to Sam Amick of USA Today, that's not stopping them from doing what they can to lure him to Houston:

"According to a person with knowledge of their situation, the Rockets are still pursuing James – even if Harden made it clear that it was hardly a necessity. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation."

The thing giving the Rockets a fighting chance is the Chris Paul connection. Paul and James are friends and James' history of teaming up with players that he has a relationship off the court with makes it possible that he would wind up in a Rockets jersey.

It's still unlikely, though.

For James to become a Rocket he would have to make similar move that Paul did with the Clippers a season ago. CP3 opted in to his deal then forced a trade to Houston because the Rockets did not have the financial flexibility to sign him in earnest.

James would have to exercise his player option with the Cavaliers then force a trade.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN, a reporter who has covered James throughout his career, believes that James will ultimately opt out of his deal and eliminate the Rockets in the process. He discussed the possibility with Zach Lowe on Lowe's podcast:

“My feel is that LeBron is not picking up that option, that LeBron is going to unrestricted free agency and that will result, basically with San Antonio and Houston being out of the mix. I think he will interact with them, but I think it’s Philly, Cleveland, or LA — with Cleveland and LA being the two real choices.”

That is obviously Windhorst's opinion and not a fact based on any obvious intel, but it's an opinion worth taking seriously. The Rockets might be taking their pursuit of James seriously, but it would appear that love is unrequited.

DeAndre Jordan Could Wind up a Maverick

Glenn James/Getty Images

As you may recall, the Dallas Mavericks were once infamously close to signing DeAndre Jordan back in 2015 before the Los Angeles Clippers staged an intervention and got their big man to sign an extension.

Three years later, it appears they'll have another opportunity to snatch up the big man.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Jordan is looking at the option of a sign and trade wherein he would opt-in to his player option with the Clippers so the LA team could deal him somewhere and Dallas is one of the teams interested.

Further confirming the possibility is a report from ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski that says the Clippers would like to deal Jordan if he opts in:

"Even if Jordan opts in to the deal, the Clippers and Jordan would work together to find a trade out of Los Angeles, preferably well before the February trade deadline."

The Clippers just gave up Austin Rivers in a deal for Marcin Gortat who is an obvious replacement for Jordan in LA.

Jordan is 29 and set to be 30 years old by the time the season starts, but is still an effective center. He put up 12 points and 15.2 rebounds per game in 77 appearances this season. That's production that should be welcome on a Dallas team that figures to be in the market for a center.

Harrison Barnes led the team in rebounding in the 2017-18 season at 6.1 rebounds per game.

Market Brewing for Enes Kanter

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Enes Kanter had the best season of his career coming to the New York Knicks last season. Now he has to decide if he wants to re-up with the team and pick up his $18.6 million player option.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN.com, opposing teams are expecting the center to opt-in, but if he doesn't he'll have options as to where he suits up next season:

On one hand, it makes sense that the big man will stay. He scored 14.1 points per game on 59 percent shooting with a career-high 11 rebounds per contest with the Knicks and playing alongside Kristaps Porzingis for another season isn't a bad deal.

But the Knicks finished 29-53 so if playing for a winner is on his list of priorities it's possible he may look to go elsewhere.

It would appear the Milwaukee Bucks are an option if that's the case. Milwaukee finished seventh in the Eastern Conference last season with a 44-38 record and stand to improve with Kanter on the roster.

His rebounding would be a welcome addition as starter John Henson only averaged 6.8 boards per contest.