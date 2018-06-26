Carmella vs. Asuka Rematch Announced for WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 24: WWE'S world champion AJ Styles and Smackdown women's champion Carmella speak at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 24, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Prezioso/Getty Images)
Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Asuka will have another crack at capturing the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

SmackDown Live general manager Paige announced Tuesday night that Carmella will defend the title against The Empress of Tomorrow in a singles match at Extreme Rules on July 15:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

