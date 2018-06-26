Carmella vs. Asuka Rematch Announced for WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Asuka will have another crack at capturing the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

SmackDown Live general manager Paige announced Tuesday night that Carmella will defend the title against The Empress of Tomorrow in a singles match at Extreme Rules on July 15:

