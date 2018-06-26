2018 AFL Round 15 Betting Preview: Odds, Game Trends, Week Analysis

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

The second top of the table clash of the AFL season takes place on Thursday at Etihad Stadium when the Richmond Tigers host the Sydney Swans.



Having won 16 in a row at the MCG, the reigning Premiers cannot be happy that they have been forced to play across town at Etihad, especially when they're coming up against the Swans, who've won six in a row and 10 of 13 this year.



The Tigers have played just once at the Docklands venue this season, a 10-point win over the Kangaroos in the eighth round, while they won two of four games there last season. The Swans have won their last four at this venue, including a 71-point drubbing of the Saints in Round 12.



Sydney's won their last two against the Tigers, ending a run of three wins for the Victorians between 2014 and 2016. Despite the venue, the Tigers are $1.60 AUD betting favourites to win their 11th game from 14 starts this campaign, according to AustralianGambling, while the visitors aren't without a chance at $2.35.



The battle between Richmond full back Alex Rance and Sydney full forward Lance Franklin will go a long way to determining the outcome. The last time they met the defender had the upper hand, keeping Franklin to a single goal.



The following night at the same venue, the 14th placed Western Bulldogs meet the seventh placed Geelong Cats. Despite their short price of $1.20, this one could prove to be a danger game for Chris Scott's charges, with the Dogs ($4.60) showing some signs of improvement last week, pushing the North Melbourne Kangaroos all the way before losing by just two points.



Speaking of the Kangaroos, they go head to head with the Essendon Bombers on Sunday in a match that the bookmakers are predicting will be the tightest of the round. A price of $1.84 on the AFL Round 15 odds is on offer for North Melbourne to move to nine wins and five losses, while $1.97 is the price for the Bombers to even up their season ledger at seven wins and seven losses.



On Saturday, Port Adelaide Power ($1.08) and Collingwood Magpies ($1.14) aren't expected to have too many problems against Carlton Blues ($8) and Gold Coast Suns ($5.75), respectively.



The West Coast Eagles are outsiders at $2.10 when they aim to break a two-game losing streak against the Adelaide Crows ($1.74), who are also desperate for a win, having lost four in a row.



Greater Western Sydney Giants ($1.78) host Hawthorn Hawks ($2.05) on Saturday night in what is an early elimination final, while Melbourne Demons ($1.13) and Fremantle Dockers ($1.25) are favoured to be too strong for St Kilda Saints ($6.05) and Brisbane Lions ($4), respectively.