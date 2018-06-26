Rams COO: Aaron Donald's New Contract Hopefully Will Be Done by Training Camp

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff is aiming to have hammered out an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald by the start of training camp.

During an interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Demoff provided an update for where things stand in negotiations between the Rams and Donald.

"Well, it will be done before the stadium's done," he said. "Nah, we're going to keep wishing and hoping. I hope it's done sooner than training camp, but if it goes to training camp, our goal is to make sure it's done and that he feels rewarded and that it's a win-win deal for both sides."

