World Cup 2018: Thursday Live-Stream Schedule, Online Coverage Guide

Group H will be in focus on Thursday at the FIFA World Cup, with Senegal, Japan and Colombia all in with a chance of making it into the knockout stages.

The African and South American sides will meet, with Los Cafeteros knowing a win is needed to guarantee progression.

Japan, who take on winless Poland, need just a point to book what would be a shock place in the last 16 in Russia.

Later in the day, the final group games at the tournament will be played, with England and Belgium jostling for top spot in Group G. Elsewhere, Panama take on Tunisia, with both sides seeking a positive end to the competition after two losses.

Here are Thursday's matches in full and all the details needed on where to catch the action, with the knockout stages to follow this quartet of games.

Thursday Fixtures

Group H

3 p.m. Senegal vs. Colombia**

3 p.m. Poland vs. Japan**

Group F

7 p.m. England vs. Belgium*

7 p.m. Panama vs. Tunisia*

All matches can be streamed be streamed via Fox Sports Go in the United States

*Match can be streamed via ITV Hub in the United Kingdom

**Matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom

Colombia Must Win to Keep Hopes Alive

After having a man sent off after three minutes against Japan and being without star midfielder James Rodriguez, it was always going to be tough to gauge where Colombia were after their first game.

The second match, in which they hammered Poland, was more reflective of the team we witnessed at the World Cup four years ago.

Rodriguez was at his best in the 3-0 win on Sunday, and he seems to save his best for this competition, as noted by MisterChip:

He's not the only player Senegal need to look out for, though. Juan Quintero was excellent in his playmaking duties, while Juan Cuadrado offered pace on the flanks, and Radamel Falcao led the line brilliantly.

Senegal were a little ropey in their defensive play against Japan and will need to shore up to avoid defeat; that would be enough to see them progress.

They will have been pleased to see Sadio Mane get off the mark in his previous game, though, as the Liverpool forward is the attacking talisman for the Lions of Teranga.

Only needing a draw may suit Senegal, as they can sit deep and use their pace on the break. As we can see here, they're a team that has proved tough to beat on this stage too:

Japan appear to be in the best position to get out of the group, as they take on a Poland side that has been so disappointing in Russia.

The Blue Samurai, by contrast, have surprised plenty with their vibrant football. They showcased excellent determination to come back from a goal down on two occasions to draw with Senegal too.

Ed Malyon of The Independent admitted he wasn't expecting this much from Japan:

The teams who do eventually qualify from this group will end up playing either England or Belgium, and that duo also meet on Thursday in a potentially curious game.

The traditionally tougher World Cup teams will be in the same portion of the draw as whoever tops Group G. With that in mind, and with England and Belgium on the same number of points, we are likely to see both teams make changes from the sides that racked up heavy wins at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Panama are on the hunt for their first win in World Cup history. Tunisia are chasing their first victory since 1978.