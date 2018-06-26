Tiger Woods Might Switch Putters for 1st Time in over 2 Years at The National

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is making a change in his golf bag to try to fix the putting woes that have plagued him this season.

Per ESPN.com's Bob Harig, Woods had an extra putter during his practice round at the Quicken Loans National that he may use when the tournament starts Thursday.

"I'm trying something out,'' Woods said. "The way I've been putting, I wanted to look for a change. That's all it is. It rolls good. You never know.''

In 10 events this season, Woods is still trying to find consistency when he gets on the green. The 14-time major champion ranks 89th on the PGA Tour in putting strokes gained and 172nd in average putts in the fourth round (30).

Even when Woods has put together good rounds, putting has been a problem. He put up a 67 in the second round of the Memorial, despite hitting 29 putts.

"I did not putt well today," Woods told reporters at the Memorial. "It could have been easily a nice little 62 or 63. I turned it into a 67."

Harig noted Woods' new putter is the TaylorMade Ardmore 3. He has an endorsement deal with the company, but he said using that in tournaments is "at my discretion."

The National will be Woods' first tournament since he missed the cut at the U.S. Open two weeks ago. It was just the second time he missed the cut this season.