Lionel Messi on Argentina Advancing to Round of 16: We Didn't Deserve to Go Out

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

An 86th-minute goal from Marcos Rojo sent Argentina to the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup, but star forward Lionel Messi apparently wasn't concerned.

"We knew we were going to win, but we hadn't expected it to be as tough as it was," he told TyC Sports after Tuesday's 2-1 win over Nigeria, via ESPN.

The team would have been eliminated with a draw but it moved into second place in Group D with the victory.

"It was an amazing way to qualify," Messi said. "We didn't deserve to go out in the first round, so we're all very happy."

Argentina entered the tournament with 9-1 odds to win the World Cup, fifth-highest in the field, according to OddsShark.

Unfortunately, the squad struggled in the group stage, earning just a 1-1 draw against Iceland before falling 3-0 to Croatia. While the door remained open to advance to the Round of 16, the team needed some help in order to advance Tuesday.

Messi also had his problems, failing to score in the first two matches, which included a missed penalty kick.

The Barcelona man came through in the final game, though, scoring in the 14th minute to give La Albiceleste an early lead. Following a Victor Moses equaliser from the penalty spot, Rojo's score in the final minutes helped the team earn a win and advance to the next round.

"Our World Cup begins today," Messi said. "We had to win any way we could, and from today this needs to be a new World Cup for us."

Argentina will take on France in the round of 16 Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.