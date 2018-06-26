Broncos' Von Miller Feels Like He Can Play 10 More Years in NFL

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is seven years into his NFL career, but he doesn't feel like he is slowing down any time soon.

Miller believes he can have similar longevity to NBA star LeBron James, who continued to put up big numbers in his 15th season.

"I feel like I can get 10 in me. Maybe even more," he said, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Athletic. "I'm just going to take it one year at a time and see what I can do."

The 29-year-old has earned a Pro Bowl selection in all six of his full seasons in the NFL and was a three-time first-team All-Pro. Meanwhile, his offseason changes could help him remain at this level.

"I knew my nutrition and my training and all the other stuff that all the other guys do to help me get ready, that’s some of the stuff I needed to do," he explained. "It started with a chef and training and now I’ve created this whole lifestyle."

Another decade of Miller at the same level could be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.