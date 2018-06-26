World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Results, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Lionel Messi got off the mark to send Argentina through to the knockout phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after a 2-1 win over Nigeria in Group D on Tuesday.

Messi opened the scoring in St. Petersburg, but it was Marcos Rojo who proved the hero after his late wonder goal sent La Albiceleste through and cancelled out Victor Moses' equaliser from the penalty spot.

Argentina's cause was also helped by group winners Croatia beating Iceland 2-1 thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Ivan Perisic at the Rostov Arena. Croatia will now face Denmark in the next round.

Argentina will play France, who reached the last 16 after drawing 0-0 with the Danes in Group C. The result meant Les Bleus topped Group C, while the group's other game saw Peru win their first World Cup match in 40 years by beating Australia 2-0.

Group C (Goal difference and points)

1. France: +2, 7

2. Denmark: +1, 5

3. Peru: 0, 3

4. Australia: -3, 1

Group D (Goal difference and points)

1. Croatia: +6, 9

2. Argentina: -2, 4

3. Nigeria: -1, 3

4. Iceland: -3, 1

Messi Finally Delivers

He's been subjected to a fair amount of scrutiny and no-small number of questions after failing to score in Argentina's first two matches. Yet Messi answered his critics in fine style with an imperious display during the opening 45 minutes.

The 31-year-old raced clear on the inside right to meet a fine pass from the impressive Ever Banega in the 14th minute. Messi's next move was to sweep a left-footed strike across Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

BBC Match of the Day provided the terrific strike for viewers in the UK:

U.S. audiences can see the goal on Fox Soccer:

The goal re-energised Messi, who proceeded to tear through the Super Eagles making one slalom run after another. He should have had a second, only to see his 34th-minute free-kick clip the post.

Argentina were left to rue the miss when Moses scored a coolly struck penalty in the 51st minute after Javier Mascherano was judged to have held in the box.

La Albiceleste looked doomed until Rojo swung his boot to cap a magnificent volley four minutes from time. The Manchester United centre-back is not a regular goalscorer, but his technique was near flawless when it mattered most:

Ironically, Rojo had been embroiled in controversy moments earlier, when the Super Eagles were denied a second penalty after a strong handball claim against the defender was rejected following the use of video replay.

Afterwards, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr was philosophical in defeat, reflecting instead on the fine efforts of his young squad:

As for Rojo, his super strike saw Argentina through, but it was Messi who inspired those around him with his first standout performance in the competition. If it's a sign of things to come, 2014's beaten finalists will prove formidable in the knockout round.

Croatia End Perfect Group Campaign

Croatia completed a clean sweep of Group D after ending Iceland's hopes with some ruthless finishing. Milan Badelj put the Blazers in front on 53 minutes by making the most of a rare chance:

Iceland continued to push numbers forward, but their own scoring touch deserted them in the final third. Instead, the quarter-finalists at UEFA Euro 2016 spurned several promising opportunities.

When a goal did come, Iceland needed Gylfi Sigurdsson to strike from the penalty spot. Sadly for Sigurdsson, there was still time for Perisic to win it for a side looking more than capable of progressing past the last 16.

Bore Draw Enough for France and Denmark

It's fair to say neither France nor Denmark taxed themselves too much with both needing a point to get what they wanted. The result was a slow-paced match that failed to capture the enthusiasm and imagination of onlookers:

A sluggish pace to the play, combined with the absence of much intent to get forward left some hoping for outlandish scenarios to snap the torpor:

While neither side won any admirers or style points, they did succeed in getting the result each desired. Having previously picked up their points, the Danes and Les Bleus had the right not to exert themselves or risk injury with the next phase in mind.

Peru Change History

It's taken them since the 1978 tournament to record a World Cup win, while Peru fans have waited since 1982 to even see as goal for their nation in the competition.

The latter wait came to an end in spectacular fashion in the 18th minute at the Fisht Stadium. Andre Carrillo volleyed in to cap a flowing move, although there was a suspicion of offside in the build-up.

ITV Football has the goal for UK audiences:

Meanwhile, viewers in the U.S. can see it on Fox Soccer:

Things got even better for Peru five minutes after the break when skipper Paolo Guerrero doubled the lead:

The goals proved enough to ensure Peru at least leave Russia having given their buoyant fans a worthy memory. By contrast, the Socceroos entered the day still with a slim chance of qualifying, but failed to even make things interesting for Denmark.

Ultimately, Australia have been let down by a lack of star power at striker.