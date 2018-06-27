World Cup 2018: Wednesday Live-Stream Schedule, Online Coverage Guide

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Defending champions Germany are yet to secure their spot in the knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup but can do so by beating South Korea by two or more goals in Group F on Wednesday.

Mexico need only a point against Sweden to finish top, but the Scandinavian side are also still scrapping for qualification despite their last-gasp defeat to Germany last time out.

In Group E, pre-tournament favourites Brazil will be eager to put on a good display against Serbia in Moscow as they target the point they need to make it out the group, while Switzerland also need just a draw against Costa Rica.

Here are Wednesday's fixtures in full, along with viewing details and the group standings:

South Korea vs. Germany, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Mexico vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, BBC Two (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Serbia vs. Brazil, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV4 (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Live stream available via Fox Sports Go, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer.

Neither Germany nor Brazil have been especially impressive at Russia 2018.

Both were expected to top their groups with ease, but that is far from guaranteed—and neither is their qualification for the next round.

Germany left it late to beat Sweden, while Brazil also took more than 90 minutes to break down Costa Rica before scoring twice in stoppage time in their last group outing.

The Selecao are arguably in the gravest danger of making a shock group-stage exit despite only needing a draw.

Serbia are a fine team, and should they beat Brazil, it would likely mean the end of the road for Tite's side as Switzerland are likely to get something from their clash against Costa Rica.

Germany, on the other hand, face a South Korea side that have shown little ambition in this tournament, and they can also take confidence from the fact Sweden will struggle to get anything against a fine Mexico outfit.

Brazil and Germany should make the round of 16, but they could be on a collision course to meet in the first knockout round in a fixture that would have been a worthy World Cup final.