World Cup 2018: Odds and Updated Predictions for Wednesday Group's Matches

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Germany can qualify from Group F of the 2018 FIFA World Cup by avoiding defeat against South Korea at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday.

The group lead already belongs to Mexico, but El Tri still need a positive result against Sweden to make certain of top spot.

Group E will come into to focus later in the day, when Brazil attempt to seal qualification against a Serbia side still in the mix.

Wednesday's Schedule and Predictions

South Korea 0-2 Germany, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET)

/10 a.m. ET) Mexico 1-1 Sweden, 7 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET)

/10 a.m. ET) Serbia 1-3 Brazil, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET)

/2 p.m. ET) Switzerland 2-1 Costa Rica, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET)

Wednesday's Odds

South Korea 15-1, Draw 7-1, Germany 10-59

Mexico 59-50, Draw 23-10, Sweden 12-5

Serbia 15-2, Draw 39-10, Brazil 4-11

Switzerland 4-5, Draw 49-20, Costa Rica 39-10

All odds, per OddsShark

South Korea 0-2 Germany

The holders survived a scare when they battled back from the brink of elimination to beat Sweden 2-1 thanks to Toni Kroos' last-gasp goal on Saturday. The reprieve should inspire Die Mannschaft, who have enough craft and pace to overwhelm winless South Korea.

Most of the guile is in the central areas of midfield, where Kroos has been imperious so far, and coach Joachim Low has a variety of options to support his star man.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

He could recall Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil, who were dropped for the win over Sweden. Alternatively, Manchester City playmaker Ilkay Gundogan may be the ideal foil for Kroos.

South Korea's chances of subduing Germany's schemers have been hit by the absence of skipper Ki Sung-Yueng, who has a calf strain, per BBC Sport.

The same source noted Germany will be without centre-back Jerome Boateng, who is suspended after being red-carded in the last match. His absence will put extra pressure on a suspect defence likely to struggle against forward Heung-Min Son, who has starred despite his nation's struggles.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Yet the game will be decided in midfield, where German pass-masters will have plenty of time and space to supply Marco Reus, Julian Draxler and Thomas Muller.

Mexico 1-1 Sweden

A point will guarantee top spot for El Tri, so coach Juan Carlos Osorio has the option of resting key stars, particularly up top.

However, Osorio has said he intends to let his team play for the win against Sweden, per Sky Sports: "I think that won't change. We're going to go out there to try to secure the three points."

It means one of the tournament's most exciting teams will continue to attack with fluidity and pace. Forwards Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano, along with Javier Hernandez, have made Mexico lethal on the break.

The prolific trio have benefited from being supplied by a terrific contingent of midfielders, featuring Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado and Giovani dos Santos.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Whoever Osorio picks, El Tri will have enough quality to run the Sweden defence ragged.

In fairness, the Swedes have proved durable and tough to break down. The bigger question for coach Janne Andersson is whether there are enough goals in a forward line led by Ola Toivonen to outscore Mexico.

Despite Osorio's words, El Tri likely won't be at full throttle knowing qualification is in the bag. Along with Sweden still having plenty to play for, a low-scoring draw seems likely.

Serbia 1-3 Brazil

Unlike Mexico, Brazil are yet to click into gear, despite the ample attacking resources in coach Tite's squad.

One potential source of goals and creativity set to miss this decisive match is Douglas Costa, who was injured in the 2-0 win over Costa Rica, per FIFA's official website.

Even without Costa, Tite can still count on Neymar, who had an eventful game last time out. The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the Selecao's second goal but had a penalty overturned by VAR, a decision which contributed to him being booked for a later show of frustration.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

A fully focused Neymar can help justify Brazil being favourites with the oddsmakers. His combination with Barcelona schemer Philippe Coutinho will be influential, but it's time for Willian, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino to step up.

Any below-par performances for Brazil will be punished by a Serbia side loaded in midfield. Nemanja Matic, Dusan Tadic and rising star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic can undermine any defence.

However, it's easy to believe Brazil's stars will rise to the occasion and finally produce the flair and fluency this squad is capable of.

Switzerland 2-1 Costa Rica

Switzerland are more workmanlike than Brazil, but it hasn't stopped them from putting four points on the board. The Swiss were brilliant on the counter during the 2-1 comeback win over Serbia.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored the winner, and the Stoke City winger remains his nation's biggest threat going forward. He can count on solid supply from a midfield led by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, while wing-backs Stephan Lichtsteiner and Ricardo Rodriguez give this side enviable width.

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Switzerland only need a point, while Costa Rica are left to play for pride. Expect a tight game, but one Shaqiri and Co. should edge with typical proficiency on the break.

Brazil will take Group E on goal difference, while Mexico will do enough to hold off Germany's late charge for top spot in Group F.