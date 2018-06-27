World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Wednesday Kick-off Times, Live Stream and Prediction

YURI KADOBNOV/Getty Images

Wednesday is set to be a blockbuster at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as Brazil and Germany look to complete their difficult first-round campaigns in the hopes of finishing first in Group E and Group F, respectively.

Brazil face Serbia in their Group E decider and lead the pool by virtue of goal difference as things stand. A draw at Spartak Stadium in Moscow could be enough for top spot if Costa Rica beat Switzerland in the other Group E game, while bettering the Swiss result in the event of their victory would also suffice.

In Group F, Germany must beat South Korea if they're to have a hope of finishing first, with three points separating them from leaders Mexico, who play Sweden in the other fixture.

The last-minute win over Sweden on Saturday has lifted German spirits, but Mexico remain in the driving seat and are guaranteed to secure first in Group F if they draw with the Swedes at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

We provide a preview of Wednesday's action and a breakdown of our score predictions, and the group-stage surprises look far from over.

Wednesday's Fixtures/Predictions

Group E

Mexico 2-0 Sweden, 7 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

South Korea 1-3 Germany, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Group F

Serbia 2-2 Brazil, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Switzerland 1-1 Costa Rica, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Visit Fox Soccer Match Pass for live streaming in the U.S. ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer will provide coverage in the UK.

Preview

What seemed to be a relatively easy Group F for Brazil to win has actually proved far more problematic—they drew with Switzerland and needed a pair of injury-time strikes in Friday's 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

Being level with Switzerland isn't where the Selecao would have envisioned themselves being after two games, but there's cause to be upbeat nonetheless, according to Gracenote statistician Simon Gleave:

Serbia threaten to be Brazil's hardest Group F test but have shown a habit of letting their foot off the gas in Russia, meaning a fast start could be the best approach for a Brazil team that showed their class in the dying seconds against Los Ticos.

Switzerland will be hoping Brazil have as tough a time against Serbia as they did, when they rallied from 1-0 down to rescue a 2-1 victory thanks to Granit Xhaka's bullet winner.

As for their own closing match of Group F, Switzerland need to treat pointless Costa Rica as seriously as any other opponent, knowing a win would secure them a place in the round of 16 and potentially even top spot.

It's been a World Cup for the underdogs thus far, but back in Group F, South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong hasn't given his side much hope of springing an upset against the reigning world champions, per writer Rik Sharma:

Die Mannschaft know victory over the Asian representatives will give them the knockout place they crave, and journalist Christopher Clarey highlighted Group F as a particular hotbed of entertainment in Russia:

The objective hasn't changed for Low's side on paper, but the route has been complicated by their struggles so far. Meanwhile, Mexico know even a draw against Sweden will be enough to cement a pool triumph.

Head coach Juan Carlos Osorio is on the brink of recording a historic success in the group stage for Mexico with three wins, although this World Cup has shown so far nothing is beyond the realm of capability.