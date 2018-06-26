World Cup 2018 Scores: Tuesday's Results and Wednesday's Schedule

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

France and Denmark qualified from Group C at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after a goalless draw in Moscow on Tuesday. Les Bleus topped the group while Denmark held onto second place as Australia were beaten 2-0 by Peru in their final group match at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Wednesday will see holders Germany bid to seal qualification from Group F after their recent dramatic win over Sweden. Die Mannschaft will face South Korea, while Sweden will be in action against group leaders Mexico.

Things are less clear in Group E, where Brazil and Switzerland are favoured to qualify, but Serbia could still upset the odds if they beat the Selecao in Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

Switzerland will be hoping a Brazil slip, combined with their own win over eliminated Costa Rica, can give them top spot.

Wednesday's Schedule

South Korea vs. Germany, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET)

Mexico vs. Sweden, 7 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET)

Serbia vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

Denmark 0-0 France

With both sides needing just a a point to ensure qualification key players were rested as each team sauntered through a fairly turgid game at the Luzhniki.

The lack of attacking intent was best summed up by how little the Danes did to threaten the French goal:

France were hardly more enterprising going forward, with some believing a lack of personality is holding a talented squad back:

The second half offered little improvement from either side, as both teams appeared content with what they had.

A point was still good enough for France to nail down top spot, even if the performance didn't stop questions being raised about their big players, including star forward Antoine Griezmann:

With qualification in the bag, France can now focus on adding more pace and fluency to their game. The talent is there, but the intent has to match it.

Australia 0-2 Peru

The Socceroos' slim hopes of qualifying were ended abruptly by a spirited performance from Peru. In 50 minutes, the South American nation had two goals courtesy of Andre Carillo and skipper Paolo Guerrero.

The captain's contribution meant Peru now had a rare sporting feat in sight:

In truth, Australia had seized the initiative from the off. Yet their final ball was too often lacking in accuracy, while coach Bert van Marwijk's players appeared to lack confidence in the final third.

Such timidity left Australia to wonder what might have been. The Socceroos have been tough to beat, but the absence of star power up top has ultimately let this resilient squad down.

By contrast, it's easy to feel France have yet to play at their full capacity despite winning the group. Les Bleus have as much talent in midfield and forward areas as any of the competition's leading contenders.

Coach Didier Deschamps must find a way to coax more daring and flair from Griezmann and the other marquee names in his squad.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Denmark have the resources to play within themselves and grind out results when they need to. It's a useful habit for tournament football, even if the Danes may regret not having a ruthless striker to lead the line.

France and Denmark will now focus on the outcome of Nigeria against Argentina and Iceland's meeting with Croatia in Group D to discover who they will face in the round of 16.

As things stand, the Danes will face Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod on July 1, while France await either the Super Eagles or La Albiceleste on June 30 at the Kazan Arena.