Senegal vs. Colombia: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Senegal take on Colombia on Thursday for a place in the next round of the 2018 World Cup.

A win for either side will see them progress. A draw is enough to guarantee Senegal progression, while a point may also suffice for Colombia if Poland beat Japan.

Senegal might also be able to progress even if they lose, provided Japan also lose and end up with a worse goal difference.

Date: Thursday, June 28

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

TV: BBC (UK), FS1 (USA)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), Fox Soccer 2GO (USA)



Team News

According to the Mirror's Simon Mullock, David Ospina aggravated an ankle issue during Colombia's 3-0 win over Poland but will nevertheless be fit to play Senegal.

Carlos Sanchez will be free to return having served a one-match suspension following his red card in Colombia's opening-round 2-1 defeat to Japan.

According to Transfermarkt, Abel Aguilar could be a doubt for the match for the Colombians, while Senegal look to have their full complement of players available.

Preview

After playing almost their entire first match with 10 men following Sanchez's dismissal for handball, Colombia arrived at the World Cup in their second match as they handily dispatched Poland 3-0 in one of the most impressive showings at the tournament.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe discussed their top performers:

In James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero, Los Cafeteros have two explosive playmakers, each capable of dissecting a defence at a moment's notice, and the former in particular is also a significant goal threat.

It was also a welcome sight to see Radamel Falcao get on the scoresheet, as football writer Andy Brassell noted:

Senegal will need to be wary of the striker, particularly given they've shipped three goals at the tournament in two games.

The Lions of Teranga are dangerous going forward themselves, though, so they can equally pose Colombia plenty of problems.

Sports writer Yousef Teclab was impressed by them in their 2-2 draw with Japan:

Senegal possess further pace and guile in the form of Keita Balde Diao, who has been left on the bench in their first two matches despite racking up eight goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Monaco last season.

Colombia will no doubt be pleased if he remains unused once again, but in Sadio Mane, M'Baye Niang and Ismaila Sarr, Senegal have the threats to make this a superb, potentially high-scoring contest.